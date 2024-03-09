Holee Vintage owner takes new job at Barlow, Tripl3 J’s takes over downtown store

For nearly three years, Santa Rosa entrepreneur Mercedes Hernandez sold vintage streetwear in her resale shop Holee Vintage on Fourth Street downtown. But passersby may have noticed a new sign outside the storefront.

Hernandez announced in social media posts in January she was stepping away from operating Holee Vintage to become event coordinator at The Barlow in Sebastopol.

“I am passionate about bringing community and small businesses together through events,” Hernandez said in her social media post. “I had an opportunity come up to curate events for other cities.”

Hernandez heads to The Barlow

Hernandez told The Press Democrat Friday , that the opportunity to work at The Barlow came out of the blue when the owner contacted her back in October. She said the open-air Sebastopol market was looking for someone to curate more events to put them on the map.

She started her new position in January.

“It took a lot for me to step away from Holee Vintage,” Hernandez said. “I made it very, very clear that the SoCo Market, I would never let go ... and we came to an agreement that I would step away from Holee Vintage, do events for The Barlow and curate events for the SoCo Market.”

Hernandez has already started organizing events with her first one March 17 called The Trade. This market will feature vintage and antique vendors along with local makers, plants and music and will be held every third Sunday of the month until November.

She’s also working on bringing a seafood and wine festival to The Barlow after the Bodega Bay Seafood, Art & Wine Festival announced it would end after 29 years.

The SoCo Market will stay in Santa Rosa’s Courthouse Square, Hernandez said, and will remain separate from The Barlow.

She’s also planning to have two Fork’n Good Food Festivals this year at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park. The first will be on Cinco de Mayo and the second will be some time in September.

Hernandez kept the brand Holee Vintage in case she wants to go back to selling vintage items online as she did when she first started out.

Tripl3 J’s, Espressioso’s Coffee opens in former Holee Vintage space

Hernandez knew she didn’t want to close Holee Vintage, so she approached one of its vendors, Joshua Deato with Tripl3 J’s, who already had a shop in the east Bay and was looking to bring his business to Santa Rosa.

“Vintage was doing so well and it’s trending right now so I wanted to look for someone who wanted to keep everything as is and move in,” Hernandez said. “He presented the opportunity and was ecstatic about the offer I gave him so it worked out perfectly.”

Deato opened the second storefront for Tripl3 J’s at the beginning of February.

The Union City native, 22, got his start in resale back in high school when he would thrift for unique clothing pieces and sneakers. He started to resell sneakers online and little by little, he started selling at local events throughout California.

He opened his first store in the Newark Mall last September on top of going to school full time. He expects to graduate later this year from University of the Pacific at Stockton with a degree in business administration.

“A lot of the things I learned in class helped me with the business like how to promote an event or promote a sale,” Deato said. “It’s helping me with real world stuff.”

Tripl3 J’s will operate similarly to Holee Vintage but with a different name and different owner. Deato hopes to expand the business to be able to sell online for people who can’t visit either of his two locations.

“I’m very blessed (because) not a lot of people are given this opportunity,” Deato said. “I can’t wait to keep growing our presence within the Santa Rosa community and I’m looking forward to what’s in store for us.”

The opening of Tripl3 J’s also marked the opening of Espressioso’s Coffee. The coffee shop was started by Air Force veterans Michael and Nora Specioso in 2021 when they started selling coffee online.

Michael, who previously worked as a chef at a number of Michelin star restaurants around the world, started roasting coffee while the couple lived in the Bay Area. They started making coffee at community events in early 2022.

The couple met Hernandez at the SoCo Market and she offered them the opportunity to open a coffee shop in the back of the store. They launched inside Tripl3 J’s Feb. 1.

Specioso hopes to expand to eventually include an entrance from Fifth Street for coffee to-go orders.

“It’s been a good start,” Michael Specioso said. “We’ve gotten a lot of community support and want to continue to grow to become a main staple in the community of Santa Rosa.”

