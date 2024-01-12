Home Interiors Furniture is closing its Santa Rosa and Petaluma stores

Home Interiors Furniture will be closing its two Sonoma County locations, one of which has been an anchor tenant at Santa Rosa Plaza.

The Bay Area-based furniture chain announced the closure of its locations in Santa Rosa and Petaluma last week in a Facebook and Instagram video advertising store closing sales.

Representatives with Home Interiors furniture could not be reached, but representatives with Santa Rosa Plaza confirmed the store’s closure Friday morning.

It is not known when the locations will be closed.

Home Interiors Furniture has three locations: inside the former Sears space at Santa Rosa Plaza, near Tommy Hilfiger and Gap Outlet at Petaluma Village Premium Outlets, and one on Eastridge Loop in San Jose.

It it not known if the San Jose location will remain open.

According to its website, Home Interiors Furniture started in 1995, “offering stylish furniture at everyday low prices, superior service, and fast delivery.”

The video announcement follows the announced closing announcements of Forever 21 and Champs Sports exiting Santa Rosa Plaza.

Though multiple businesses have announced their departure from the downtown Santa Rosa mall, General Manager Danielle Nelson said leasing activity continues to be strong as the new year progresses.

“Santa Rosa Plaza continues to serve the needs of our shoppers and guests with an intentional evolution of the shopping, dining and entertainment offerings underway,” Nelson said in a statement to The Press Democrat on Friday morning.

“These new offerings, as well as current tenant moves within the center, will elevate Santa Rosa Plaza, and provide a wider selection of recognizable brands to experience.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

