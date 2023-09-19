Honey Homes maintenance service expands into Marin County

Led by Bay Area general manager Andrew Perroy, Honey Homes has announced its expansion into six Marin County communities.

The membership service provides skilled workers for home upkeep and maintenance, including duties such as installing light fixtures or furniture assembly. It will now serve Corte Madera, Larkspur, Mill Valley, San Rafael, Sausalito and Tiburon.

Perroy is a business leader and entrepreneur with over 10 years in tech startups with subscription business models.

He was most recently general manager of the Americas at Vivino Inc.