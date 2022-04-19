Hospital executive of Sonoma County's Providence wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Darian Harris’s life lesson is “serving a mission larger than oneself,” and one that he credits receiving during his upbringing with two military service parents.

“I also learned that human values such as gratitude, humility, respect, and courage transcend national borders and that appreciation for diversity of thought brings us closer together as human beings and communities.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The greatest thing (business sense): having the tremendous value of perspective and humility; knowing there is both great learnings to be gained from the knowledge and wisdom of those that proceeded me as all as strong appreciation for the opportunities to be realized through innovation, the pursuit of continuous improvement, and passion/energy I have the great privilege to help instill in my teams.

“The worst thing (business sense): Often many organizations look at one’s capabilities as a function of years, rather than emphasizing an individual’s leadership capabilities, scope and diversity of skillsets, and potential for transformative business contribution.

“In doing so, this can lead to a challenge professionally for some high-potential leaders earlier in their careers. This challenge should compel young leaders to seek organizations, as I have, that value unique capabilities and enable individuals to reach their full potential.”