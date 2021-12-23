Hospital in Santa Rosa announces new CEO

Santa Rosa-based Providence has hired a Central Valley hospital administrator to take over as CEO of 338-bed Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital starting next month.

Chuck Kassis comes to the health care provider from Dignity Health’s 186-bed Mercy Medical Center where he has served as president/CEO since 2014, Providence’s Thursday announcement stated. He originally joined Mercy Medical Center as the vice president of operations in 2008.

Before that, he held various executive and leadership roles at hospitals across the state including Tenet Health, Regional Medical Center in San Jose, and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital. Kassis has a clinical background; he began his career in health care as a respiratory therapist at Loma Linda University Medical Center in Southern California.

The Journal reported earlier this month the September departure of Tyler Hedden, who left Providence-Northern California for a health care executive position in Oregon. Hedden held several leadership roles with Providence including chief executive at Santa Rosa Memorial.

Separately, Providence on Nov. 29 announced that Laureen Driscoll, a health care executive from Washington state, will take the helm on Jan. 17 as regional chief executive at Providence-Northern California. Driscoll succeeds Kevin Klockenga, who retired in May after 13 years with the organization.