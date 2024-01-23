Hotel Project Sonoma moves forward after city council approves housing fee appeal

In a 4-1 decision, on Jan. 17, the Sonoma City Council approved an appeal for the Hotel Project Sonoma to move forward with a 50% reduction of housing fees and provide the option to building housing off-site.

The council’s decision ends a 13-year planning process for applicant Darius Anderson of Kenwood Investments for a 86,827-square-foot hotel, restaurant, spa, underground parking lot and eight residential housing units, which had faced significant opposition and debate.

“As the guy that wrote the check to go ahead and do this from day one, I'm fully committed to this and I'm going to go ahead and get this thing done,” Anderson said. “I'm very proud of what we've been able to go ahead and do.”

Darius Anderson is a managing partner of Sonoma Media Investments, the parent company of the Index-Tribune. Anderson purchased the Index-Tribune building and most of the property being redeveloped for the hotel from the Lynch family in 2011.

The 50% reduction of in-lieu housing fees, negotiated by city staff, will reduce the financial impact for the developer to $1.1 million. This fee will go to the city of Sonoma’s housing trust fund.

The reduction of housing fees was criticized by some like Sonoma Valley resident David Eichar who described Kenwood Investments’ appeal to reduce housing fees as “pleading poverty.” He and other opponents to the project said approval of the project would establish a precedent for other developers to ask for waivers of housing fees.

The majority of the council, including Mayor John Gurney, Vice Mayor Patricia Farrar-Rivas and council members Ron Wellander and Sandra Lowe, felt otherwise and said the decision would not effect precedent because the housing fees were adopted in 2023 — after Hotel Project Sonoma was initially proposed.

Hotel Project Sonoma was initially submitted in 2012 as a French-style 59-room hotel called “Chateau Sonoma & Spa” that would have included two restaurants, an event center and retail space. However, public push back led to a ballot measure to curtail hotels to less than 25 rooms in 2013.

Though the ballot measure failed that fall, the Hotel Project Sonoma planning team scaled down the project and a new design was presented which eliminated the event center and retail space, in addition to an aesthetic overhaul to “compliment Sonoma’s vernacular style and character,” according to the Draft EIR.

Hotel Project Sonoma received approval from the Sonoma Planning Commission for its first Environmental Impact Review in 2017, but the vote was appealed and upheld by the Sonoma City Council.

A revised EIR was submitted in Aug. 2018 with alternatives for the project, including a 50-50 hotel and residential option, a hotel-only design and a proposal with eight residential units which would be approved six years later.

A review of a new final EIR was postponed until 2020, but was not reviewed by the Planning Commission until Aug. 2021. The project brought to the commission included a 62-room hotel, 80-seat restaurant with a raised swimming pool veranda and 130 onsite parking spaces.

“After many years of careful planning, and response to community input, we are proud to put forward an updated plan that downsizes the design and layout of the hotel, continues to limit the use at 62 hotel rooms, and now includes the addition of eight residential units, proposed in response to community input,” Anderson wrote in the email to the Index-Tribune in 2021.

In 2023, the planning commission sought the public’s comments about the designs for the third and final EIR. The commission approved the EIR in October but enforced a new policy, signed into law in 2023, demanding new developments contribute 50% of a project to residential housing or face a $100 per-square-foot fee to go to the city’s housing trust fund.

Hotel Project Sonoma’s project manager Bill Hooper appealed the $2.2 million housing fee in Oct. 2023, citing drastic changes to the real estate market and concern of financial feasibility.

The appeal forced the project to go back before the city council in Dec. 2023 where the council asked to have the project be continued to Jan. 17. In the meantime, city staff would work to negotiate a solution with the applicant on housing fees.

City staff presented the deal to the council on Jan. 17 cutting in half the initial housing fee and giving Kenwood Investments an option to build additional housing somewhere else in the city. Anderson, addressing the city council, said he hoped to break ground in 2025 and aimed to complete the new lodging in 18 to 20 months.

“I like the project, and I'm glad we were able to find a satisfactory middle ground. I would have liked $100 per square foot,” Gurney said, referencing the city’s housing fees. “But in this case, I think it's fair to go with $50.”

Chase Hunter is a staff reporter for the Sonoma Index-Tribune. Contact him at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com.