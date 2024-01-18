Hotel Project Sonoma moves forward after city council approves housing fee appeal

In a 4-1 decision, the Sonoma City Council approved an appeal for the Hotel Project Sonoma on Wednesday to move forward with a 50% reduction of the housing fees and provide the option to building housing off-site.

The council’s decision ends a 13-year planning process for applicant Darius Anderson of Kenwood Investments for an 86,827-square-foot hotel, restaurant, spa and underground parking lot, in addition to eight residential housing units, which had faced significant opposition and debate.

“As the guy that wrote the check to go ahead and do this from day one, I'm fully committed to this and I'm going to go ahead and get this thing done,” Anderson said. “I'm very proud of what we've been able to go ahead and do.”

Darius Anderson is a managing partner of Sonoma Media Investments, the parent company of the Index-Tribune. Anderson purchased the Index-Tribune building and most of the property being redeveloped for the hotel from the Lynch family in 2011.

The 50% reduction of in-lieu housing fees, negotiated by city staff, will reduce the financial impact for the developer to $1.1 million. This fee will go to the city of Sonoma’s housing trust fund.

Sonoma Valley resident David Eichar described Kenwood Investments’ appeal to reduce housing fees as “pleading poverty.” He and other opponents to the project said approval of the project would establish a precedent for other developers to ask for waivers of housing fees.

The majority of the council, including Mayor John Gurney, Vice Mayor Patricia Farrar-Rivas and council members Ron Wellander and Sandra Lowe, said the decision would not effect precedent because the housing fees were adopted in 2023 — after Hotel Project Sonoma was initially proposed.

“I like the project, and I'm glad we were able to find a satisfactory middle ground. I would have liked $100 per square foot,” Gurney said, referencing the city’s housing fees. “But in this case, I think it's fair to go with $50.”

