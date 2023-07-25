‘Hotel Project Sonoma’ raises questions for Planning Commission

For the third time, the Sonoma Planning Commission took up a draft environmental impact review of the “Hotel Project Sonoma,” a 62-room hotel and restaurant proposed on the Plaza at 153 W. Napa St.

The commission didn’t take action Thursday night.

However, commissioners and residents criticized the draft environmental impact report’s (EIR) lack of information on parking and traffic impacts, and they were not in favor of the proposed project alternatives.

“We’re going to have a lot more people wandering around the Plaza, and crossing what is the busiest, if not the second-busiest, crosswalk in the city, and that is First Street West and Napa Street,” Vice Chair Steve Barbose said.

“If you envision a lot of people walking across there as they will be, traffic is going to get backed up.”

The latest draft environmental impact report is “starting from scratch,” Sonoma City Planner Kristina Tierney said, meaning it had been updated enough that none of the public comments from previous project EIRs were included in the current proposal.

Commissioner Donna Dombach took a red pen to the draft, noting a lack of information on impact of increased traffic on West Napa Street and logistical issues of the loading dock in the courtyard. She also proposed larger underground parking so the project could create additional residential units.

The 1.6-acre hotel project was first proposed in 2012 and would demolish a commercial space on West Napa Street, a metal building which once housed the Index-Tribune’s printing plant, and a shed. The existing site contains approximately 15,412 square feet of building space and 79 parking spaces.

Plans for the hotel propose to build a 62-room hotel and an 80-seat restaurant and bar, a spa, a raised swimming pool veranda and 130 on-site parking spaces. The proposal includes eight residential housing units to meet the city’s housing requirement for projects of this size.

The project is being developed by Kenwood Investments, founded by Darius Anderson, the managing partner of Sonoma Media Investments, the Index-Tribune’s parent company.

Planning Commission Chair Larry Barnett recused himself from the review, citing a “complicated” history with the project. Inspired in part by the “Hotel Project Sonoma,” Barnett led the Hotel Limitation Initiative, a ballot measure that sought to limit any new hotels to 25 rooms or fewer.

It narrowly failed in 2013.

“This is an important and major project for our small town and it needs to have the kind of attention that it deserves,” Barnett said. “With an effort to make sure that there’s the best outcome for everyone involved in this, I’m going to recuse myself.”

The draft EIR presented to the commission cited three significant and unavoidable impacts regarding greenhouse gas emissions, construction noise and traffic.

Project alternatives did not fare better under commissioners’ review.

A presentation of the Hotel Sonoma Project provided four project alternatives which could be pursued if the initial proposal in the draft EIR failed to pass the Planning Commission. (Courtesy of the City of Sonoma)

Barbose described the alternatives to the proposed project as “lacking in thoroughness.” Some of the alternatives given in the presentation would be out of compliance with the city’s General Plan.

“In my mind, there’s an evaluation of projects, often in the alternatives, that come in conflict with our ordinances that may make them infeasible” Barbose said. “And I think an EIR needs to determine whether a project, at its very basic, could be approved. Because if it is not approvable, then it is essentially infeasible.”

The city will accept comments on the draft EIR through Aug. 7 on the city’s webpage for the Hotel Project Sonoma.

Comments also can be sent to Sonoma City associate planner Kristina Tierney at ktierney@sonomacity.org.

Look for a more in-depth report on the project’s draft EIR in an upcoming edition.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com