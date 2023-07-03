Hotels step up efforts to keep extended-stay travelers happy away from home

Even though business travel spending is steadily increasing, budgets remain lower than 2019 levels for all types of business travel.

Business travelers are expected to take more trips in the next six months as respondents highlight growing benefits from face-to-face meetings despite lingering cost constraints and company travel policies.

Some hotels specifically cater to business travelers, or those on extended vacations, or those who may need temporary housing.

Guests registering at extended stay properties tend to spend 20 nights or more. They might be traveling nurses, engineers working at a location other than their home base, or families where mom and/or dad are able to work remotely while the kids think they are on a long vacation.

People who stay longer often want amenities such as laundry and full kitchens, not just a mini fridge and microwave. That is why the extended stay hotel concept is a growing segment of the lodging portfolio.

High occupancy rates, which quickly translate to dollars, is an attraction for investors. Last year hotel occupancy in the United States was 62.6%, while extended stay properties had a 74.7% rate, according to data collection’s company STR.

In early June, Marriott announced it is launching a new brand whose working name is Project MidX Studios. Ground should be broken this year, with occupancy possible in 2024 or 2025. Where they will be built has not been disclosed.

“With trends toward longer-stay travel and increased work flexibility, Marriott is utilizing its experience in extended stay to deliver a fresh solution to meet the needs of a growing customer base, backed by Marriott’s powerful demand engines and revenue systems,” Noah Silverman, Marriott International’s Global Development Officer for U.S. & Canada, said in a statement.

This new lodging opportunity is in addition to Marriott’s other extended stay brands: Residence Inn by Marriott (local sites in Healdsburg, Fairfield and Vacaville), Element by Westin, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Marriott Executive Apartments and the newest, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy.

In May, Hilton announced Project H3, apartment style lodging that is coming to the U.S. A press release describes it as “an inventive new extended-stay brand designed to meet the needs of the rapidly expanding $300 billion workforce travel market — the long-stay guest that never stopped traveling, even throughout the pandemic.”

Real estate behemoths Blackstone Inc. and Starwood Capital Group have partnered a couple times to expand their holdings in the extended-stay hotel category.

In 2021, they bought Extended Stay America, with local sites in Santa Rosa and Ukiah, for about $6 billion. They joined forces a year later in a $1.5 billion deal to purchase 111 WoodSpring Suites properties from Brookfield Asset Management.