Housing, child care needs remain for Santa Rosa business beyond coronavirus

In many ways, small businesses represent the spark of innovation, optimism and hard work for which Americans have become known.

About 87% of the county’s approximate 19,800 businesses are small, family-owned employers; the overwhelming majority of the 266,000 workforce in Sonoma County have a job at a small business.

That small businesses provide the bulk of jobs and serve as the engine of our economy comes into stark relief during emergencies.

Grappling with the devastation of the Great Recession, President Obama noted, “We need to strengthen small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy and critical to job creation and sustained economic growth.”

As the pandemic rages on, we need to address our most pressing needs today, while not losing sight of our needs for tomorrow.

Through tragic practice, our community members are getting good at supporting the short-term needs of their favorite restaurant, bookshop, landscaper, and gym. People are going out of their way to shop local, purchasing gift cards in bulk for future use, taking out food instead of cooking at home to keep their favorite restaurant alive.

Business leaders have also stepped up. Elizabeth Gore’s company, Alice, provided grants nationwide to small businesses. Locally, the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber has distributed well over $100,000 doing the same, thanks to seed money from the Community Foundation.

Both short- and long-term economic recovery require more than community and business support. If our small businesses – and our community – are going to make it, government partnership is essential.

In March, virtually every chamber of commerce and business association in Sonoma County sent a letter to all local and state elected officials laying out what small businesses need to survive. Recommendations included small business loans, emergency grants, and expanding government contracting with local businesses.

While we are now seven months beyond the date of the letter, these recommendations provide a clear road map for what is needed right now to help our working families and small businesses, and there is still time to act.

If structured right, some of these recommendations can create the infrastructure to help insulate small businesses from future disasters. Had a small business loan fund been established after the 2017 fires, for example, it could have helped dull the sharp edges of subsequent fires and now COVID.

How about over the long-term?

One silver lining in our experience with large disasters is that our community has adopted plans pinpointing critical needs to ensure the vitality and future of our community. Two of these priorities, which the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber has embraced, are housing and child care.

There is a direct line between adequate housing for all income levels and the economic vitality of a community. Knowing this, the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and the North Coast Builders Exchange formed an Employers Housing Council to help advance the development of new housing.

The Santa Rosa Metro Chamber also established a partnership with Housing Trust Silicon Valley to provide financing options to affordable housing projects. Both of these efforts have led to more housing – both affordable and market rate – in our community.

The City of Santa Rosa has also pushed hard on this issue and is on the verge of completing a Downtown Specific Area Plan.

The old plan was a failure, by the city’s own admission, setting goals for housing construction without the policies and process to get there. The new plan aligns polices and goals, creating a real pathway for affordable and market rate housing to be built downtown. With downtown-specific work wrapping up, we need housing development made easier throughout the city in a similar way.

Related to the housing shortage’s pressure on families is the cost and difficulty of finding quality child care.

For example, with our average cost of $1,250 per month for a preschooler and nearly $1,400 for an infant, and two-bedroom rental prices around double that, an average family can easily spend 60% to 70% of their monthly income just on housing and caring for their family. The unsurprising result of these high costs is an exodus of young people from our community – our emerging workforce and community leadership.

In response, First 5 Sonoma County has partnered with the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and the Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County (4Cs) to engage employers to invest in child care benefits for their workforce.

Companies across the country, including Patagonia and Clif Bar as well as many small employers, are investing in benefits ranging from assistance with finding and paying for child care to backup childcare and contracting with a provider to run an on-site center.

Peter Rumble, CEO of Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce

Aligned with this partnership, the City of Santa Rosa recently allocated several hundred thousand dollars to help child care centers remain open and deal with capacity limitations during COVID. This investment is invaluable as parents are dealing with working from home or having to go into work without childcare options.

To lay the groundwork for long term recovery, our small business community needs all the support it can get today. As the holiday season nears, that means being even more conscious about spending locally to the extent we can. It also means investment from all levels of government – from the federal to the local – is critical.

In the long term, the challenges we face in recovery are no different than before COVID. We must do all we can to build the housing we need for our children, friends, and neighbors to make sure we maintain the character of our community.

We must dramatically expand access to quality child care to help parents advance in their careers and help children start their lives on a solid foundation. It is all too easy to get distracted from these priorities and want to develop news plans and ideas. It is all too critical to not let that happen.