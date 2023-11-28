Housing developer files plan for 35 homes near San Rafael, 9 with ‘granny flats’

A developer has requested county review of a plan to build 44 residences on a 61.3-acre property on Lucas Valley Road.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.576943&lat=38.026376&z=11">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Steve Reilly, co-founder of an Irvine development group called 330 Land Co., said Monday that his company is developing the project at 1501 Lucas Valley Road. 330 Land also is developing housing projects locally in Sonoma and Napa counties.

The development was first proposed in May by Promanas, a real estate private equity firm in Michigan. The group was the first to file a "builder's remedy" application for unincorporated Marin.

Senate Bill 330, known as the California Housing Accountability Act, mandates that if a city or county lacks a "substantially compliant" housing element, the jurisdiction is precluded from using its zoning or general plan standards to reject any housing project that meets certain affordability requirements. The application of the law has become known as the builder's remedy.

Promanas filed a preliminary application under SB 330 to vest its right to build as many as 125 dwellings on the site. The firm contended that Marin County had not yet adopted a housing element that was substantially compliant when it filed its application.

"I can't comment on that because I wasn't around when they did that," Reilly said of the SB 330 application. "All I can tell you is that the project that we've submitted is the application that we're seeking approval for."

The plan, filed with the county last week, proposes building 35 single-family homes, nine of which would include junior accessory dwelling units.

Previously, 1501 Lucas Valley Road was zoned A-60, an agricultural designation that allowed only one home per 60 acres. The parcel has one residence, a carport, a water irrigation tank and a barn. Dirt roads provide access from Lucas Valley Road.

The county's new housing element changed the zoning to 15 dwellings per acre while also limiting development at the site to just 1.7 acres for a total of 26 residences.

The developer plans to qualify for a 50% density bonus by making 25% of the 26 residences affordable to low-income households. That would increase the allowable number of dwellings by 13 to 39. The JADUs aren't factored in by the county when accessing compliance with the limit.

The developer faces other hurdles in winning approval for the number of residences it is seeking.

For example, it must comply with the county's inclusionary zoning requirement. That law requires developers who are building two or more market-rate homes to make 20% affordable to households earning 50% or 60% of the area median income, or AMI. The lower percentage applies to rental developments, while the higher percentage covers for-sale projects.

To meet that requirement, the developer is proposing to place deed restrictions on the nine JADUs to guarantee their future affordability and to also pay the county an in-lieu fee of more than $1 million.

Immanuel Bereket, a county planner, said Monday that "no decision has been made on whether the proposed affordable housing plan meets the county's affordability requirements."

Elaborating on that, Sarah Jones, director of the Marin County Community Development Agency, said that "our inclusionary housing ordinance requires that the affordable units be comparable in size and nature to the market rate units."

"The proposal is for junior accessory dwelling units or JADUs, which are accessory units contained within the primary building to serve as the affordable component," she said. "These would be significantly smaller than the proposed single unit homes. This is not an approach authorized in our ordinance."

Gervais Tompkin, a member of Lucas Valley for Responsible Growth, said, "Our group's attitude about it is that what they submitted doesn't qualify."

Members of the group are particularly concerned about the impact that this and other projects proposed for the area will have on residents' ability to evacuate safely in the event of a wildfire.

In addition to the 1501 Lucas Valley Road project, the county's housing element calls for 80 homes for lower-income residents at 2 Jeannette Prandi Way near Marin County Juvenile Hall, and 58 homes for lower-income residents at 7 Mount Lassen Drive.

Tompkin said that during an evacuation drill conducted in the neighborhood in October, with just 20% of the community participating, "some people had a wait time of an hour to get to Highway 101."

Reilly said the developer decided to combine the nine deed-restricted dwellings with the in-lieu fee so it would be obvious that it was meeting its inclusionary obligation.

"The county's code allows for you to propose an alternative means of compliance," Reilly said, "if you can show that the alternative means of compliance will go to furthering the county's goals of providing affordable housing."

In his letter to the Community Development Agency, Reilly wrote, "The project will also request multiple incentives, concessions, and/or waivers as appropriate, including but not limited to a request to relax the county's 1.7-acre base lot coverage."

The project would occupy approximately 3.98 acres of the 61.3-acre site.

Under new state laws designed to speed the creation of housing, the ability of local officials, including county planning commissioners and supervisors, to amend the project will be limited to objective design standards.