Housing, wages remain among Sonoma County’s economic challenges, business leaders say

While the nation’s economic future appears hopeful, some Sonoma County business and civic leaders say high interest rates, labor and supply shortages, the cost of living and the need for affordable housing could slow local growth.

It comes after a generally upbeat assessment in a Jan. 26 speech by Jerry Nickelsburg, senior economist and director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast, at a Sonoma County Economic Development Board event.

“It was good to see science and data provide a deeper insight to many of the headlines and assumptions we have heard around the economy. While there are still warning signs, Dr. Nickelsburg’s presentation provided an optimistic outlook and reinforced that our economy is proving to be more resilient than previously anticipated,” said Ethan Brown, interim executive director of the board.

Business loans decline

For Summit State Bank President and CEO Brian Reed, much of the economic future depends on the Federal Reserve’s approach toward future interest rate hikes, though he says what they have done so far has already had an effect in the North Bay.

“We’re seeing only a couple of new deals and far fewer loan transactions are closing these days due to a lack of confidence and the cost of funds. Many investors are taking a wait-and-see attitude and remaining on the sidelines during the continuing interest rate run up. Some wishing to obtain loans have also pulled away from ongoing bank negotiations.”

Banks too are concerned about where to price their loan rates to attract customer and stay competitive.

“With many unknowns, it’s becoming harder for banks and customers to develop a realistic financial strategy and for businesses to seek capital to expand.”

Reed said a short economic slowdown could create a transition period for business owners to assess their need for funds, especially at a time when sales may be declining and expenses (especially for employees) are going up forcing them to raise prices to make a buck. If interest rates stay high, this could lead to layoffs.

And he believes the Fed’s ultimate target of an inflation rate of 2% may be off. “Why not allow for 5% or more inflation in some volatile economic sectors without raising overall Fed rates?”

Troy Sanderson, president and CEO of Exchange Bank, said it has not experienced a significant decline in business loan applications but there has been some seasonal reduction in this activity.

“I have heard from other regional bank officers who have mentioned drop-offs in business loan closings but believe that the recent Federal Reserve interest rate reduction trend may be the light at the end of the tunnel paving the way for renewed growth,” Sanderson said.

The Home Act

While Nickelsburg zeroed in on mostly national economic treks, Sonoma County District 4 Supervisor James Gore said housing is a 2023 economic influencer.

“We have jobs but not enough housing and workers right now. We need a local skilled workforce to fully implement such plans. Some 30% of those working here live outside Sonoma County — including those from Lake and Mendocino counties.”

He said State Senate Bill 9 (The Home Act “by right” legislation effective Jan. 1, 2022) has made it easier for communities to add more affordable housing options to neighborhoods by allowing homeowners to split lots and build up to four homes on a single parcel. SB9 not only creates new investment opportunities for property owners, it helps address California's mega housing crisis.

“Today we are seeing several new, multifamily apartment buildings rising in Santa Rosa and in Sonoma County, despite shortages of steel and concrete that produced delays, Gore said.

Here is a partial list of these projects:

The Randall, being built on Mill Street in Healdsburg (four stories with 42 units)

Kawana Springs Apartments in Santa Rosa (five stories and 151 units)

Almenara Village on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa (formerly Journey’s End Trailer Park, 432 apartments with 162 affordable units)

Santa Rosa’s 888 Fourth St. (seven-story mid-rise multifamily building with 108 apartments)

River City apartments in Petaluma (53 units for seniors and veterans)

Two large-scale apartment complexes on College Avenue in Santa Rosa

Gore said to make this happen, communities must come together to pencil out development costs and collectively seek funding.

“In some cases, as many as 20 to 30 finance partners are needed to pay for a single project,” the supervisor said.

High cost of living

Katie Greaves, director of the Sonoma County Workforce Investment Board, said wages will continue to influence the future of the area’s economic future.