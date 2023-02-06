Housing, wages remain among Sonoma County’s economic challenges, business leaders say

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 6, 2023, 9:03AM

While the nation’s economic future appears hopeful, some Sonoma County business and civic leaders say high interest rates, labor and supply shortages, the cost of living and the need for affordable housing could slow local growth.

It comes after a generally upbeat assessment in a Jan. 26 speech by Jerry Nickelsburg, senior economist and director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast, at a Sonoma County Economic Development Board event.

“It was good to see science and data provide a deeper insight to many of the headlines and assumptions we have heard around the economy. While there are still warning signs, Dr. Nickelsburg’s presentation provided an optimistic outlook and reinforced that our economy is proving to be more resilient than previously anticipated,” said Ethan Brown, interim executive director of the board.

Business loans decline

For Summit State Bank President and CEO Brian Reed, much of the economic future depends on the Federal Reserve’s approach toward future interest rate hikes, though he says what they have done so far has already had an effect in the North Bay.

“We’re seeing only a couple of new deals and far fewer loan transactions are closing these days due to a lack of confidence and the cost of funds. Many investors are taking a wait-and-see attitude and remaining on the sidelines during the continuing interest rate run up. Some wishing to obtain loans have also pulled away from ongoing bank negotiations.”

Banks too are concerned about where to price their loan rates to attract customer and stay competitive.

“With many unknowns, it’s becoming harder for banks and customers to develop a realistic financial strategy and for businesses to seek capital to expand.”

Reed said a short economic slowdown could create a transition period for business owners to assess their need for funds, especially at a time when sales may be declining and expenses (especially for employees) are going up forcing them to raise prices to make a buck. If interest rates stay high, this could lead to layoffs.

And he believes the Fed’s ultimate target of an inflation rate of 2% may be off. “Why not allow for 5% or more inflation in some volatile economic sectors without raising overall Fed rates?”

Troy Sanderson, president and CEO of Exchange Bank, said it has not experienced a significant decline in business loan applications but there has been some seasonal reduction in this activity.

“I have heard from other regional bank officers who have mentioned drop-offs in business loan closings but believe that the recent Federal Reserve interest rate reduction trend may be the light at the end of the tunnel paving the way for renewed growth,” Sanderson said.

The Home Act

While Nickelsburg zeroed in on mostly national economic treks, Sonoma County District 4 Supervisor James Gore said housing is a 2023 economic influencer.

“We have jobs but not enough housing and workers right now. We need a local skilled workforce to fully implement such plans. Some 30% of those working here live outside Sonoma County — including those from Lake and Mendocino counties.”

He said State Senate Bill 9 (The Home Act “by right” legislation effective Jan. 1, 2022) has made it easier for communities to add more affordable housing options to neighborhoods by allowing homeowners to split lots and build up to four homes on a single parcel. SB9 not only creates new investment opportunities for property owners, it helps address California's mega housing crisis.

“Today we are seeing several new, multifamily apartment buildings rising in Santa Rosa and in Sonoma County, despite shortages of steel and concrete that produced delays, Gore said.

Here is a partial list of these projects:

  • The Randall, being built on Mill Street in Healdsburg (four stories with 42 units)
  • Kawana Springs Apartments in Santa Rosa (five stories and 151 units)
  • Almenara Village on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa (formerly Journey’s End Trailer Park, 432 apartments with 162 affordable units)
  • Santa Rosa’s 888 Fourth St. (seven-story mid-rise multifamily building with 108 apartments)
  • River City apartments in Petaluma (53 units for seniors and veterans)
  • Two large-scale apartment complexes on College Avenue in Santa Rosa

Gore said to make this happen, communities must come together to pencil out development costs and collectively seek funding.

“In some cases, as many as 20 to 30 finance partners are needed to pay for a single project,” the supervisor said.

High cost of living

Katie Greaves, director of the Sonoma County Workforce Investment Board, said wages will continue to influence the future of the area’s economic future.

The board’s quarterly dashboard from first quarter 2022 to 2023 shows average hourly “living wage” rates for adults working full time in Sonoma County with and without children:

  • $21.67 for one working adult with no children
  • $24.18 for two working adults with one child
  • $30.85 for two working adults with two children
  • $44.58 for one working adult with one child
  • $55.57 for one working adult with two children

Living wage rates are deemed to be sufficient to maintain a normal standard of living, given the boost to $17.25 per hour in Sonoma County (ahead of the state minimum that rose to $15.50 on Jan. 1).

At this minimum rate, a single adult would not earn enough to qualify as “a living wage” earner, much less be in a position to allocate 30% of income for housing at today’s average apartment rental monthly rate in Santa Rosa. That’s $2,269 a month for an 836-square-foot apartment, according to RentCafe.com.

Even with the $17.25-an-hour rate, Greaves said young workers may have to continue living with parents or friends, share apartments with roommates, or possibly qualify for public assistance if their income is below 80% of the media income in their area (if eligible for Section 8 public housing aid).

In her dual role Greaves can see which employers are looking for new hires as well as what job seekers would like to do as her office handles requests for retraining and helps those who are under employed.

“Young people are leaving the county due to high living costs as boomers retire and after some 300,000 former residents left the state last year, contributing to the labor shortage.”

Sonoma County Tourism President and CEO Claudia Vecchio said entry-level hospitality job wages are often above minimum wage rates. “Workers value their experiences and on-the-job-training in these positions and see this as a launchpad to future success preparing them to advance to higher paying jobs.”

She said Sonoma County went through a gangbuster 2%–3% growth period and 2023 is going to be a relatively flat year, based on hyper-localized data similar to what Nickelsburg talked about.

“We are innovative and resilient people who have weathered good times and bad, fires and floods and have bounced back time after time — and we will do it again.”

Special correspondent Gary Quackenbush (Gary.Quackenbush@gmail.com) worked at the Wall Street Journal and headed communications departments at AT& T, Pacific Bell and General Cellular Corporation; was a senior executive at several Silicon Valley high-tech public relations agencies; was West Coast editor for Telecommunications Magazine; and wrote for The Windsor Times and the Sonoma County Farm Bureau.

