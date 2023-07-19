How a tiny Solano County brewery won a high-profile small-business grant

A small Benicia brewery tucked away in an industrial park has been chosen as one of two breweries in the nation to receive a grant from one of the world’s biggest financial services corporations.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.1272&lat=38.080033&z=17">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Bruehol Benicia Brewing has won $5,000 from American Express and Main Street America’s second annual “backing small business” grants, and now has a shot at winning thousands more, according to the program’s website and Natalie Keller, co-owner of Bruehol with her husband, Mark Keller, a co-founder of the company.

The grants were awarded to 350 small businesses across the country to help cover costs such as marketing expenses, capital improvements, and physical and technological upgrades, according to American Express. In October, 25 of the total grantees will win another $25,000, decided by American Express.

The Keller’s have a shot, but there is nothing more they need to do but wait and hope.

The couple plans to use the $5,000 to upgrade the brewery’s website to be accessible for people who are visually or hearing impaired, Natalie Keller said. They also plan to implement a food program in their 2,400-square-foot warehouse space, which includes a 400-square-foot taproom. But the food addition will require county approvals. And they hope to purchase a second canning machine — one that can fill smaller cans than the 32-ounce capacity of the current machine.

“The (grant) is a pretty neat thing,” Natalie Keller said. “And it does bring a decent amount of exposure to our little town.” The Kellers are Benicia natives.

Bruehol, which specializes in German-style pilsners, lagers, West Coast-style ales, and a variety of IPAs, was borne out of a passion Mark Keller has had since he was a teenager.

“When I was 14 years old, after my soccer games, I would be with my dad and his friends helping … while they were making their beer,” he said, noting his duties included tasks such as cleaning kettles. “So at a young age, I started asking a lot of questions and learning about home brewing.”

Over the years, Mark Keller saw his father’s friends go on to launch their own brewing businesses. He went on to work for 20 years as an information technology administrator for pharmaceutical companies, but grew increasingly unhappy to the point he decided to start making his own beer with friends.

In 2014, Mark Keller and his friends started making beer, opening Benicia Taproom in 2017. In 2019, Mark Keller and Natalie Keller, at the time his fiancee, bought out the other partners and rebranded as Bruehol Benicia Brewing.

In an interesting twist, when Mark Keller was first building the brewery, he was still working in IT. Along the way, he landed a full-time job at Thermo Fisher Scientific, working on DNA science used to help solve criminal cases.

So how does crime-fighting by day to brewmaster at night work?

Keller said he plans to work at the brewery on nights and weekends. Natalie Keller, a veteran of the wine industry, is wrapping up work at a Napa winery and will then work full-time at Bruehol.

“It’s been so fruitful,” Mark Keller said. “I did not know that I would find a day job that I really thoroughly enjoyed. … I go from one job to the next. And as tired as (I am), it is really rewarding.”

Bruehol’s warehouse is about 2 miles from the city’s main business district. It is popular, not only with locals, but with visitors searching for what is the only brewery in town, according to the couple.

Those loyal local fans also bring their families to the brewery for game nights and other activities. The kids are served a variety of sodas, hot chocolate and popcorn, Natalie Keller said.

The couple’s closely held ties to their community also has resulted in a variety of other gatherings.

A local polka band holds their practice at Bruehol on Thursdays, Little Leaguers hang out after their weekend games, and Benicia’s police officers association sometimes meets at the business after hours, according to Natalie Keller.

“We really try to be a meeting place for all walks of life,” she said.