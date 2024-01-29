How another North Bay city emerged fully pre-planned out of farmland

Sources: City of Rohnert Park; John H. DeClercq’s 1977 booklet “A History of Rohnert Park ‘from seed to city’”; California departments of Housing and Community Development, and Finance

When the administrator of Sonoma County’s third-largest city sat in on one of the presentations late last year by proponents of a new east Solano County city, she heard a number of similarities to Rohnert Park’s origins seven decades ago.

“And in listening to him and what he wants, I thought about our city, how we as a city have planned around making sure that there's a park, there was a school, there's amenities within walking distance, very bike friendly, more pedestrian oriented,” said Marcela Piedra, city manager. “And it was interesting to see that now that you have a city that's kind of built around that concept, and you see how it's great to have a compact city like that, where you can get to and from in just minutes whatever location you are.”

Piedra had been listening to a town hall presentation by Jan Sramek, CEO of California Forever. It’s affiliated with Flannery Associates, whose yearslong effort in purchasing 60,000 acres of Solano boiled over seven months ago into a high-profile lawsuit with some property owners.

The developers Jan. 17 filed documents with Solano County to take the proposal to voters in November. The community would cover 18,600 acres, or 29 square miles, with more than 20% of that reserved for parks, according to the 83-page initiative document. The first phase would accommodate a population of up to 50,000, and the community could support up to 400,000 at full build out.

By comparison, Rohnert Park’s urban growth boundary encompasses 5,568 acres, or 8.7 square miles, and is home to over 44,000 residents, according to city planning documents and the 2020 Census.

Though it was incorporated on Aug. 28, 1962, Rohnert Park started out as a special district the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors created in 1956, containing 1,325 of the 2,700 acres of the Rohnert Seed Farm, according to John H. DeClercq’s 1977 booklet “A History of Rohnert Park ‘from seed to city.’”

Home construction on the Santa Rosa Plain was booming after World War II, and law firm Golis and Fredericks from the South Bay was working with homebuilders on preparing land for development. The attorneys worked with the Rohnert family to purchase the seed farm and to acquire hundreds of acres around it.

“They soon realized that the best way to develop large tracks of land was to draw up a master plan for an entire area at the outset,” DeClercq wrote about Golis and Fredericks’ efforts.

Firm partner Paul Golis, a Pennsylvania native, helped devise the concept for Rohnert Park based on a “neighborhood unit” model of the Philadelphia suburb of Levittown. About 200-250 homes would encircle a 10-acre school site and a 5-acre pool-park site so that no child would have to walk more than one-third mile to school, according to DeClercq.

One of the challenges Rohnert Park has faced in the decades since is that Rohnert Park has no official downtown area, but it turns out that the original design did specify a downtown area, but it was in the “C” area of the city, Piedra said. The city’s master plan named neighbhorhood units, or sections, by letters, with street names starting with the section letter.

A modern plan to create a downtown at the former State Farm Insurance campus near the city’s SMART station fizzled when the original developer couldn’t make it work financially and sold the property to the city. The city this month ended a request for qualifications of a master developer to take up the plan, and one is set to be picked this summer, Piedra said.

The city plans to celebrate its founding on Saturday, Feb. 24. Sonoma State University in 2020 and 2022 had a project to record oral histories on the city’s formation. Sonoma County Library and the city’s historical society more recently took up the effort.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.

Correction, Jan. 29, 2024: The first phase of the proposed Solano County city is envisioned to have 50,000 residents. At full build-out over time, the community could have 400,000 residents.