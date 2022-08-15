How flexible should employers be in work arrangements? The answer may affect recruitment

Work alternatives such as remote or hybrid remain popular and are becoming more and more necessary in recruiting job candidates.

“This change in working arrangements is impossible to overhype,” Marc Cenedella, CEO of executive job-search firm The Ladders. That statement came after his firm released a study earlier this year showing the availability of remote jobs had nearly tripled since 2021. “Hiring practices typically move at a glacial pace, but the pandemic turned up the heat so we’re seeing a rapid flood of change in this space.”

In its first-quarter remote-work report, the firm’s researchers found 24% of available jobs were fully remote, rising from 10% a year earlier, and from 3% in the first quarter of 2020. The study looked at professional job-posting data from North America’s largest 50,000 employers.

The pandemic has shown that employees in multiple industries can effectively carry out their responsibilities without being in the office five days a week.

But can advertising these opportunities really help lure more workers?

In some cases, yes.

“It has, especially with younger people,” said Mark Quattrocchi, principal of Santa Rosa-based Quattrocchi Kwok Architects.

“And we’ve very much adapted to it in our practice. We seem to be able to meet the needs of most people that are looking to come work for us.”

Quattrocchi said the firm includes flexible work schedule opportunities in its job postings but doesn’t get too specific because the individual needs of job seekers can vary and, in many instances, be accommodated.

In some cases, however, employers may find that including flexible working schedules in their job postings can produce mixed results.

Even before the pandemic, Chris Craiker, president of Craiker Associates, Architects and Planners Inc. in Napa, had several employees working remotely — some from out of state — and he recently hired someone who is working on a hybrid schedule.

“We made it abundantly clear that we needed to have some boots on the ground here and that he could work part time at home,” Craiker said.

But he also has seen the downside, especially when stating a job can be fully remote.

“The problem is when you do put your posting out there, I don't care what you say, you’re going to get people from (outside the country) saying, ‘Hey, I can work remotely and do all the things you want,’” he said. “We get an abundance of that, even when we say, ‘must be within 10 miles of Napa,’ because we needed somebody that knew the area.”

But if you think it’s not necessary to state in your job posting that the working location is flexible, you might be making a mistake, says one expert.

“Some job seekers, if they're not seeing that flexibility of a potential hybrid work schedule in there, they may just click through and click on to the next ad,” said Mark Berry, a Northern California-based senior human resource specialist with Insperity, a Houston-headquartered human resources services provider.

And there is something else employers should keep in mind, Berry said.

“Hybrid work may not be for everybody,” he said. “It’s attractive to a lot of people, but some people relish the idea of being in the office more frequently and might feel a little bit disenfranchised if they're not part of a live group.”

But the big picture remains: The landscape of the working world has fundamentally changed, and that will be a game changer for some employers.

“Not in my lifetime do I see us going back to a world where everybody's 100% working from the office,” Quattrocchi said. “I would imagine people either new in the workforce or who've been there for a while are going to expect a lot more flexibility. And we’re fine about it. It’s working.”

