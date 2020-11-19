How many turkeys? How big? California turkey farmers, retailers must be nimble during coronavirus Thanksgiving

According to the Washington Post, Turkey Talk’s director estimates a big uptick in business this holiday season. “With more panicked first-time cooks wanting to know about thawing times and cooking temperatures, we think our call numbers are going to soar. Part of our job this year will be to help people relax a bit and try to celebrate the good.”

Butterball Turkey’s “Turkey Talk-Line” (800-BUTTERBALL (288-8372) or text 844-877-3456) has been providing a panel of professionals to answer an advice line for more than 30 years.

Celebrating Thanksgiving 2020. Resurgence of the coronavirus has added another layer of change: smaller gatherings, minimal travel and cooking at home or bringing in takeout for immediate family, if that.

That disrupted Thanksgiving has also left turkey producers and their clients to ponder: Did farmers raise enough of the right size birds? Did grocers order what will sell? With restaurants either closed, or forced to limit occupancy, how will this reduced demand for wholesale product affect the supplier?

If you are a poultry farmer, a meat purveyor or a grocer, the situation is either a bummer or a blessing; it depends on how well you read the tea leaves back in March. And how well you are able to adjust on the fly.

Raley’s ramps up turkey orders 20%

Chelsea Minor, corporate director of public affairs for Raley’s, said, “We learned a lot from the first wave (of the coronavirus) and projected an increase in demand. We pre-bought and pre-stocked many holiday staples which customers are already purchasing.”

She said the largest supply of turkeys, both frozen and fresh, comes from Minnesota, but Raley’s also buys in California from Diestel under the Fresh Plump and Juicy label exclusive to their stores. The company is in a good position to make adjustments because some of their top meat suppliers are local, namely, Diestel, Foster Farms and Harris Ranch.

“For Thanksgiving, we increased our turkey order, both fresh and frozen, by 20%,” Minor said. “We believe our supply chain is solid and have not seen a shortage of turkeys. Customers will have plenty of size options.”

But she is seeing larger turkeys in the frozen category. Turkeys were “on the ground“ longer, because processing facilities were dealing with chickens first.

The facilities were also challenged by worker shortages due to illness, and production was slowed down somewhat because of adhering to strict safety protocols.

“On the positive side, large birds mean more leftovers,” said Minor. “And three families that might have shared one turkey at a gathering are now each buying their own turkey. Our poultry sales have been sky high.”

Oliver’s orders a variety of sizes

Todd Davis is the meat and seafood coordinator at Oliver’s Markets, an employee-owned social purpose corporation, founded in Sonoma County in 1988 with a “focus on local.”

Davis said he ordered his Thanksgiving turkeys in March: 4,200 fresh birds to supply the four Oliver’s locations, a quantity 5% higher than last year. He orders from Diestel Turkey Ranch and carries its Natural Petite, Natural Hens, Heidi Organic, Heirloom and Smoked along with some of the Willie Bird brand.

“The supplier produces based on the need of the retailer,” Davis said. “In July or August, the supplier sends an update about how things are going and gives us an opportunity to adjust our order, but I didn’t make any adjustments this summer.”

Davis doesn’t think he will have a problem for Thanksgiving because he ordered turkeys in 2-pound increments and will have a variety of sizes.

“I believe people always order a bigger size than they need. National producers may be having difficulty, but our meat sales have been through the roof,” he said.

Diestel Turkeys acquires Willie Bird

Unfortunately, with the cancellation of fairs and closure of theme parks, the demand for mass quantities of those delicious turkey legs has dried up.

Earlier this summer, Willie Bird Turkeys, an iconic Sonoma County agricultural business founded by the late Willie Benedetti, was sold to Diestel Family Ranch. Benedetti was a fourth-generation rancher who got his start raising turkeys for a National FFA Organization project (see the Heritage Turkey Project below).

Heidi Diestel, another fourth-generation rancher, said that her family was “honored to acquire the brand and keep Willie’s legacy alive.”

In its prime, Benedetti’s operation raised 85,000 turkeys a year and became famous as well for his smoked products and barbecued turkey legs whose aroma permeated many a local street market and county fair. Unfortunately, with the cancellation of fairs and closure of theme parks, the demand for mass quantities of those delicious turkey legs has dried up.

The Diestel Ranch is one of the few independent family-owned and -operated farms supplying turkey products to California and the Pacific Northwest. Heidi, whose brother Jason and husband Jared Orrock both have executive roles at Diestel, does not reveal production numbers or figures.