Linda Lang: We are slowly transitioning to having greater in office schedules. It’s quite possible that many jobs will not return to a traditional five-day/ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule this year but will remain in a more flexible arrangement as long as the needs of patients and employees are well met.

Beverly Murray: We have not yet asked our caregivers to return to full in-office routines. Where we can work to be flexible and meet the needs of our caregivers, we strive to do so.

Stephanie Reynolds: We realized that asking employees to return to full in-office routines was not necessary. For our type of workplace, employees showed they could produce fantastic work from home, so we did not force the issue.

Tiffany Vigil: We are not returning to 100% in-office except where needed to meet the needs of the youth we serve. However, we have asked staff to return to more frequent in-person meetings in order to increase the engagement of our youth and to facilitate team cohesion and collaboration.

Melanie Wise: We’re starting to bring people back to the office to get more time together to collaborate, improve communication and cross-train. True cross-training and collaboration can be challenging from a remote space. There’s something valuable about hearing someone speak and interacting with them in person.

It’s been a slow transition to fulltime as we continue to monitor COVID cases and transmissions.

We’ve started with a part-time in-office schedule — one to two days a week — and intend to increase that over time depending on factors such as COVID-19 transmission rates, coupled with our ability to maintain business standards in a hybrid work environment.

We’re very cautious about COVID transmission and pace ourselves by talking to employees about their personal safety in the office. We make sure we’re addressing our employees’ concerns. There are some cases where people just don’t want to come back to the office and prefer to work remotely because they don’t want to commute and/or enjoy the balance of working from home. But for others this is a personal safety issue, and we try to address all these needs.

We expect all teams will eventually return to the office except for those we hired for fully remote positions.

Lori Zaret: We had originally planned to have staff back full to a 100%-office environment, as we value the benefits of collaborating in person. However, we’ve also learned the benefits of providing flexible work situations, depending on the various needs of departments. In some areas, like operations, we’re making sure we’re not pulling too many people back at once. We’ll continue this trade-off situation of who comes in and who works remotely for the foreseeable future.

Have employee requests for mental health support increased in the past year? If so, in what ways have you adjusted your company’s policies to accommodate their needs?

Ashley Baker: We have had occasions where staff members needed extra time off to address mental health needs, which we have allowed. We have had more informal events at work, such as employee lunches and social hours, to show our appreciation and bring some more fun to work to help with stress. We also have been promoting our Employee Assistance Program.

Kristina Derkos: RCU has a long and deep history of caring about our employees’ emotional, financial and physical wellness. However, with the back-to-back events of the fires and pandemic, it was important for us to acknowledge the depth of emotional and physical fatigue and trauma that our employees and our communities might be experiencing in their lives. As such, we enhanced our wellness benefits, reduced work hours while paying full pay, offered more time-off benefits for our employees to take care of themselves, and hired top-tier experts to come talk and provide practical advice and help to our employees and communities for free.

Monica Flores: In acknowledgment of the emotional impacts the pandemic has had on nearly everyone, QKA has created a wellness team to focus on the mental and physical well-being of our staff. The wellness team provides advice, mindfulness opportunities, officewide “walkabouts” and monthly walking challenges, and group events such as “Origami Night.” We also maintain a wellness channel on our in-office Microsoft Teams platform.

Brenda Gilchrist: Some of our clients have extended medical leave accommodations (remote work) for some employees that continue to have fear about the virus due to medical issues; immune compromised, etc. However, most companies and staff have learned more about the virus, and their level of fear and stress have greatly diminished knowing that the current variants are less dangerous and that early treatment options are now available and known.