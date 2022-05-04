How paying attention to emotions can impact your company’s bottom line

A professor who teaches an MBA course at a San Francisco Bay Area university has a simple message for managers.

“If you want people to do the difficult things that are often associated with being successful in their job, you need to show them that you actually care about them as human beings, and that you're not just trying to extract as much labor as possible out of them for the lowest price possible,” said Thomas Cavanagh, Ph.D., chair of faculty affairs and associate professor of management at Barowsky School of Business at Dominican University of California.

Pushing people hard, he added, is not a long-term strategy to keep them productive.

“I think that's often how people are treated in the economy and in our workforce today, and I think, especially with the Great Resignation right now, we're seeing the consequences of that,” Cavanagh said.

Cavanagh teaches Strategic Leadership for Organizational Performance, a required course for MBA students that “analyzes key leadership theories for leading and managing people and teams, effecting organizational change to strategically achieve business goals,” as summarized in the 3-credit-course description.

This particular leadership class is fundamentally rooted in emotional intelligence, a set of social skills consisting of four components: emotional self-awareness, emotional self-regulation, social awareness and relationship management.

The term “emotional intelligence” was coined and became popular in 1995 with the release of a best-selling book by the same name, authored by science journalist Daniel Goleman. The concept, however, dates back to 1964, with the release of “The Communication of Emotional Meaning,” by Joel R. Davitz and Michael Beldoch.

EI, or more commonly called EQ, is not a new concept, but Cavanagh believes when applied in a business setting, it can result in productive employees and a strong organization.

He emphasized that EQ is not similar to a person’s IQ, and that often gets misconstrued.

“EQ is not a characteristic or a personality trait or something that you're born with,” he said. “EQ is just a skill set. Obviously, some people are going to pick up on them more quickly than others. But everyone can learn how to do it.”

Business leaders who incorporate EQ into their management strategy are able to understand their own emotions and do the same for their employees by showing empathy, respect and attentiveness, Cavanagh noted.

That doesn’t mean, however, that a manager should become an employee’s best friend or therapist.

“What I really try to communicate to my students is that you need to focus on things that are relevant to work,” Cavanagh said. “There needs to be boundaries, and there needs to be a balance between the needs of the organization and the needs of the employee.”

In a Harvard Business Review article titled “What People (Still) Get Wrong about Emotional Intelligence,” Goleman gave the example of a hospital chief financial officer who was so focused on the organization’s bottom line that he pushed for staff physicians to see more patients in order to boost profits.

“He didn’t care about the emotional cost and physical toll this took on his physicians,” Goleman wrote. “Eventually an executive coach, however, pointed out how badly he needed to boost his empathic concern, citing concerning signs of depression and anxiety among the medical staff, as well as the high turnover rate.”

As it turned out, the CFO already was adept at being empathetic — with family and friends. He learned to apply those skills at work and began listening to the complaints of his medical staff, bringing the expectations to a more “humane level of demand,” Goleman wrote.

The Society for Human Resource Management in an article late last year, following its inclusion conference, addressed the old adage that people must check their emotions at the door when coming to work.

“(This) is simply impossible,” presenter Bethany Adams, a human resource educator at Villanova University, wrote. “Maybe an employee can hold it in for a day or a week, but eventually it's all going to come out. What that phrase really means is to be more reasonable about your emotions."

Cavanagh, who has a Ph.D. in psychology and does a lot of research in that arena, began teaching his emotional intelligence-based course at Dominican in August 2014. He said he was initially concerned the students might think the course was too touchy-feely.

He got the exact opposite response.

“I think I've helped put into words and provide a framework for something that they knew was going on, but didn't know how to handle,” Cavanagh said. “One thing that we spent a lot of time on is empathic listening. I've gotten a lot of feedback from students that that skill alone has made it so much easier to manage conflict.”

The bottom line, Cavanagh said, is that in order to have a high-performing and successful workforce, employers need to first and foremost connect with their employees as human beings.

“There’s an old saying that people don't care what you know until they know that you care,” he said.

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and education. She previously worked for a Gannett daily newspaper in New Jersey and NJBIZ, the state’s business journal. Cheryl has freelanced for business journals in Sacramento, Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University, Northridge. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.