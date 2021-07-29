How the drought creates chaos on California ranches, dairy farms

SANTA ROSA — Jennifer Beretta has been working as a dairy farmer since she was 6 and knows some of her family's 700 cows by name. One of her favorites, a Jersey named Harmony, has won top prizes at the Sonoma County Fair.

"I raised them from when they were babies," said Beretta, 33. "I watched them grow up to be milk cows. You get attached to them. They have personalities."

But business is business, and right now business is bad. California's devastating drought has dried up most of the Beretta Family Dairy's pastures, driven up the cost of feed and made milking cows unprofitable. The Beretta family has sold off more than 40 of its cows this year, and could sell more before too long.

"If you can't afford to feed them, you don't want to go into debt," Beretta said. "It's frightening. ... You just try to prepare for the worst."

All over California agriculture, water sources are being reduced to a trickle. Fields have been idled and even some fruit and nut orchards are being dismantled because of shortages. Based on what happened during the last drought, the financial losses to agriculture will be enormous.

In short, California's $50 billion-a-year farm economy is turning nightmarish. And nobody's losing more sleep than the state's dairy farmers and beef-cattle producers, who are scrambling for feed to keep their animals alive.

"It's pretty much statewide," said Tony Toso, a Mariposa County beef rancher and president of the California Cattlemen's Association. "My goodness, there's pastures out there that just look like moonscape."

Raising cows for milk or meat is a $10 billion-a-year business in California — bigger than wine grapes, bigger than almonds, bigger than anything else in the agricultural sector. But the drought has quickly turned the economics of dairy and beef upside down. Faced with steep increases in the cost of feed — assuming they can find it — beef and dairy farmers are watching their profits disappear.

The result is, many are selling off animals at a pace rarely seen.

"We are absolutely seeing a liquidation of cows, particularly from the West," said Don Close, who analyzes the beef market for agricultural lender Rabobank.

So far the drought isn't raising consumer prices, but that's likely to change. In the meantime, ranchers and dairy producers are getting squeezed financially by higher costs — and are left with dwindling options.

"You're going to have to cull your cattle," said Tracy Schohr, a rancher and livestock advisor for UC Cooperative Extension in Quincy. "You're going to have to make decisions about which cattle to sell." Her ranch sold 15 animals earlier this year.

A few ranchers are selling them all, including Greg Kuck, a beef producer in Montague, Siskiyou County, who recently agreed to unload his entire herd — numbering hundreds of animals — and retire.

"The water here just got so depleted," said Kuck, 67. "It's been pretty hard on everybody, watching their ranches dry up."

Will consumers pay more because of drought?

Consumers have been paying more for beef in the past few months, although the drought isn't the reason why. Close said prices are being driven by bottlenecks in the packinghouse industry.

After being forced to reduce slaughter operations last year because of COVID-19 outbreaks in their workforce, big meatpackers are now struggling to ramp up because of the nationwide labor shortages that have plagued the economy, Close said. Average retail beef prices nationwide have risen nearly 13% since January, according to his analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

Where does the drought come in? Ironically, it could bring prices down in the short run. As ranchers and dairy producers cull their herds, more and more animals will get turned into hamburger meat, glutting the market.

But over the long haul, the situation will reverse itself because of the shrinkage in herd sizes. There will be fewer products in the coming months and years.

"Culling cows now lowers the price for hamburger now and it means steaks will be more expensive two years from now because there are fewer calves," said Daniel Sumner, an agricultural economist at UC Davis.

Consumer prices for dairy products have held reasonably steady. The nationwide average for a gallon of milk was at $2.75 in mid-July, the same as a year ago, according to the USDA. A 16-ounce tub of sour cream has actually gotten cheaper — $1.77 compared to $1.85 last year.

As it happens, there are plenty of dairy products — and dairy cows — even if feed prices are hurting farmers' pocketbooks.

"This is one of the largest herd sizes since 1994," said Ken Gott, president of Clover Sonoma, the big organic dairy processor based in Petaluma. "There's not a shortage of milk."