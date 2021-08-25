How these 8 North Bay companies made national fast-growth list in 2021

Eight North Bay companies have received national recognition for double- and triple-digit revenue growth. Their stories of how they’ve achieved it, even during a pandemic-driven economic recession and recovery of historic scale, speaks to the impact of this and other recent crises on the business environment.

Two — Svitla Systems and EO Products, both from Marin County — returned to the Inc. 5000 list for a second straight year. EO returned to the list for a 10th time in a dozen years, and Sonoma County’s The Engine Is Red came back for a second time in five years.

Five were newcomers to the list: Firstleaf of Napa, Hello Alice of Santa Rosa, Blokworx of Larkspur, Smashmallow of Sonoma and SyMed Corp. of Napa. Smashmallow debuted on the Inc. 5000 California regionals list in March.

Here are their stories.

A founder of online wine review hub Snooth Media and the Lot18 wine club is back with Firstleaf, which has garnered attention for its test-your preferences approach.

Hello Alice used its artificial intelligence-based software to connect firms with $21 million in alternative funding and has plans for $50 million more.

Svitla Systems adds a development center in Central America and hires a cybersecurity chief as cloud services are added.

Recent high-profile data breaches and tighter insurance standards are helping to sell Blokworx’s computer security services.

Challenges in recruiting are tilting growth for agency The Engine Is Red toward its Minneapolis location.

Sonoma Brands venture SmashMallow expects the lift from the home-baking trend to remain after the pandemic.

EO Products, the San Rafael-based maker of the EO and Everyone personal care brands, is weathering a sanitizer and soap glut after a big jump in revenue at in the first months of the coronavirus.

SyMed Corp. helps health care providers manage revenue amid a rise in childhood autism and pandemic mental health cases.

They are among the 5,000 U.S. firms, 682 from California, that made Inc. magazine’s list this year of operations with high growth.

The Inc. 5000 list is ranked by revenue percentage growth over the past three years, so that would be 2017–2020 for this year’s list. Minimum revenue was $100,000 in 2017 and $2 million last year. Entrants had to have been founded by March 2017 and as of the end of 2020 be U.S.-based, for profit and not part of a larger organization.

For California companies, 85 were new startups, and 338 had made the list multiple times. Median growth was 200%, and revenue totaled $40.6 billion. They added 179,455 jobs as of last year.

Nationwide, median growth was 167%, and revenue totaled $248.0 billion. Those that made the list added 2.56 million jobs. New firms numbered 528, and 2,560 had ranked on the list more than once.

