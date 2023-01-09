How these Napa, Marin, Sonoma brewpubs are staying alive following COVID disruptions

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 9, 2023, 9:09AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Changes in the brewing business

• Stone Brewing Company’s Napa location closed its downtown restaurant and brew pub October 2021 after a legal dispute with its landlord over pandemic rent payments. Last June, Escondido-based Stone Brewing was purchased by Sapporo USA for $165 million.

• Marin Brewing Company closed its Larkspur pub in January 2022. The operators cited rising rent and lost income.

• Steele & Hops in Santa Rosa, with a restaurant and brewery, closed July 3, 2022. Owners blamed declining sales.

• No Quarter Brewing Company in Windsor closed on July 31, 2022. Owners said, “COVID-19 won this battle.”

• Grav South Brewing Company in Cotati closed Nov. 13, 2022, citing lack of recovery after pandemic.

• Bear Republic Brewing Company closed its Rohnert Park pub on Dec. 11, with operators stating it will reopen in spring 2023.

• Third Street Aleworks announced it is closing its pub in Santa Rosa in when its lease expires in April 2023, after closing its kitchen to focus on wholesale beer production and its pop-up Bayou on the Bay.

• Iron Springs Pub and Brewery in Fairfax was acquired by Henhouse Brewing Company in November 2021. Henhouse, based in Santa Rosa, plans to open its Fairfax brewpub in 2023.

• Crooked Goat Brewing Company at The Barlow in Sebastopol opened a second pub May 2022 in Petaluma on Howard Street. With Acme Burger next door, it can offer both food and pints.

• Moyans Brewing Company in Novato initially had to reduce staff and limit operations, but returned to being open every day by adding the entire brew team from Marin Brewing Company.

• 3 Disciples Brewing on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa will move its tap room and beer garden to the former 2 Tread Brewing space in the Santa Rosa Plaza in spring 2023. It will have a full kitchen and mobile stage for live music.

Source: The Press Democrat, Marin Independent Journal

After several closures across the North Bay, owners of remaining brew pubs, taprooms and tasting facilities that struggled through years of pandemic-related financial losses and on-site attendance declines are implementing new strategies for survival and a return to profitability.

Last November, The Press Democrat reported owners Chris and Ariel Jackson, of Jackson Family Wines, closed their Seismic Brewing Company’s 4,000-square-foot tasting room established in 2015 in Sebastopol’s Barlow market, relocating it to share space within nearby sister company Golden State Cider’s tasting room, purchased by Jackson in May 2022.

"The sale will help Golden State Cider expand its reach on the retail shelves as Sonoma Craft will be able to offer cider, wine and beer products to distributors, making it more attractive to stock the items," Chris Lacey, CEO of Golden State Cider, told the newspaper.

Other North Bay businesses, like Stone Brewing Company’s Napa restaurant and brew pub, Steele & Hops in Santa Rosa, No Quarter Brewing Co. in Windsor, and Grav South Brewing Co. in Cotati (among others), were forced to close outright due to pandemic-related economic factors.

According to the national Brewers Association, the craft brewing industry faced its toughest year in decades in 2020 due to the pandemic with positive growth rates nearly coming to a halt after two decades of steady rises.

That year saw only 23.1 million barrels of beer produced, a 9% decline from the year before (26.3 million) and a first production decline in the modern craft era and worse than the overall American beer market. The 2020 craft retail dollar value totaled $22.2 billion, a 22% decline over 2019.

According to the National Brewers Association, while brew pub openings have steadily increased since 2008, peaking at 451 openings and only 99 closures in 2018 nationwide, a dramatic decline in both categories began in 2019 (the first year COVID appeared) resulting in only 278 openings and a record 197 closings in 2020. In 2021, the downward trend continued with only 202 openings and 71 additional closings.

Many businesses which survived did so by cutting costs, changing the traditional waitstaff model, reducing hours and days of operation, and furloughing employees, according to BA. Small brewery jobs decreased 14% from 2019 to 138,371 jobs in 2020. However, in 2021, overall beer sales were up 1% year over year, while craft brewer volume sales grew 8%.

“In 2020 with draught sales down more than 40%, small brewers found new ways to connect with their customers and keep their businesses running,” Bart Watson, chief economist of the Brewers Association, the Colorado-based trade group that represents mostly smaller, independent craft breweries, told The Press Democrat in November.

Looking ahead craft beer sales are expected to reach $87 billion as of 2022, according to a recent report by analytical firm Fact MR. The industry is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2022–2032, reaching $174.68 billion by 2032.

To stay afloat, some breweries without kitchens invited food trucks to their property. Others increased beer production and distribution to retail outlets (groceries and stores), taprooms and restaurants while several placed more emphasis on entertainment and outdoor facilities.

‘Catering to outdoorsy people’

In Marin County, Liz Fielder, co-owner with husband Dez of Mill Valley’s Junction Beer Garden taproom and bottle shop located at 225 Shoreline Highway, recovery has meant knowing their customer base.

“We opened in mid-pandemic catering to outdoorsy people. We were lucky to thrive during the lockdown as one of the only establishments where people could safety gather in our 3,000-square-foot beer garden,” said Fielder.

They added 15 hard-plumbed permanent gas patio heaters and firepits. The firm has also leveraged relationships with nearby businesses.

“We work closely with Jeff Krupman of PizzaHacker, (splitting upkeep, management fees, etc.) and together our two businesses benefit each other by design. We are also a lifestyle destination where people stop after going to the beach or for a bike ride to also enjoying a killer view of Mt. Tam near the Dipsea Trail,” Fielder said.

At Ounces Outdoors, located at 5800 Northgate Drive in San Rafael, two large metal shipping containers were repurposed and outfitted to serve as a year-round home for this dog-friendly, 100% outdoor brew pub that opened in June 2022 complete with bocce courts and corn-hole games. Heaters and fire pits are provided keep customers warm in colder months.

Co-owners Jojo Lawrence and Waz Hewerdine said, “We plan to add an outside grill next year in this leased space in an empty lot between Kohl’s department store and the Northgate Mall,” adding that the business also offered special events in December and throughout the year to draw a crowd.

“Activities in December included Pet Photos With Santa and Mimosa Sundays, Trivia Night Wednesdays (continuing monthly in 2023) along with December’s single night live music events featuring Good Dog/Bad Dog, Donovan Patrick Walsh, The Joy Valley Band and Sun Hunter.”

‘Beach Blanket Babylon’ helps revive business

Andy Podshadley, owner of Trek Winery, together with son Michael, brewer and owner of Pods Brews at 1026 Machin Avenue in Novato (co-located in the Trek building) brought in a revival of the popular San Francisco Beach Blanket Babylon campy musical review (that closed in 2019 after a 45-year run) after assembling a cast of nine former members.

Two sellout performances were held Dec. 20 and 21 for audiences responding with standing ovations. Some 10 cases of wine and similar beer sales were made during these events, and Podshadley said they are considering staging follow up performances in six months with a new costume theme focused on Marin County places.

“We needed a larger venue, so we turned a former barrel room into a theater with capacity for 162 seats and a stage. In addition, we also built a taproom with 50 taps (18 are filled so far). We make our own beer, soda and brandy in barrels. Finding enough workers has been an issue.”

Podshadley said during the pandemic they turned a wine tasting room into a gift shop — keeping wine stoppers, olive oil and other wine-related merchandise — while reducing staff from seven to three part-time employees and continuing to offer live music plus music three nights a week featuring local artists — and comedians. Pods Brews also offers customers six flat-panel TVs, a pool table, darts, Skee-Ball and an outdoor beer garden.

Purchasing property is another way to manage expenses.

“We own our building, enabling us to avoid rental increases and better control costs. As restaurant customer demand increased, we geared by expanding our kitchen and installing a new, larger hood over the fryer,” Podshadley added.

Napa pubs pursue more seats and coffee

At the Napa Palisades Saloon at First and 1000 Main Street in downtown Napa, General Manager Michael Olson said they have doubled seats from 45 to 100 in this iconic saloon with a full-service restaurant.

“We never had a parklet, but there is a small patio for those who want to sit outdoors. People coming downtown are more comfortable dining inside these days and especially enjoy our classic Old West look and feel. Our motto is ‘Come for the Beer and Stay for the Food.’”

Olson with said they have expanded happy hour offerings — with over 30 house and local craft beers on tap and gourmet food — along with 16 big screen TVs. Palisades works with Door Dash for order pickups. Patrons also come in when also visiting the new First and Franklin marketplace and deli nearby.

Having a pub co-located with a traditional coffee house is new business model.

BarnHouse Napa Brews at 1004 Clinton St. in downtown Napa combines the best features of a classic coffee house with a brew pub featuring an outside deck and an interior warmed by a fireplace with a crystal chandelier in its vaulted beam ceiling surrounded by rustic wood paneling. Some 80% to 90% of Barnhouse patrons are locals who regularly enjoy the ambience and family-friendly experience.

“We have customers who order coffee and a beer at the same time. Others stick around and bring their laptops to work here or schedule business meetings at BarnHouse,” said Barnes, who together with Housley were both journalists and photographers for Fox News and National Geographic years ago, giving them exposure to pubs and coffee houses around the world.

The Barnhouse beverage menu says it is the “Home of Napa’s only coffee, mead and michelada flights (a spicy Mexican beer cocktail with lime juice and sauces similar to a Bloody Mary) plus espresso and tea. “Customers love our coffee, but beer and wine is where the money is,” Barnes added.

Trevor Martin, co-owner and co-founder of Pond Farm Brewing Company said their business at 1848 Fourth St. in San Rafael opened in 2019 just before the start of the pandemic.

“There has been a lot of trepidation when seeing other pubs closing. From the beginning, we attempted to determine what else we could do to attract more customers, such as offering a broader food menu and an array of sports events on TV (World Series, Super Bowl, FIFA World Soccer on TVs), special day observances (Cinco de Mayo, Octoberfest) as well as live music to make visits more entertaining and exciting.”

He noted that while draft beer revenue is down, overall revenue is ramping back up, as well as demand for a wider range of food selections.

“We decided to bring in food trucks before adding our own kitchen in April 2022. Given the economic slowdown, we are glad we don’t have two or three locations to support. We’re fully staffed now but can lose one or two from time to time. We’re not using delivery services since they can add up to 30% more to the customer’s bill.”

At the Norman Rose Tavern in Napa at 1401 First St., manager Jon Crane is placing more emphasis on hiring and training employees, along with working with young hires to help them improve customer interactions.

“Coming to a brew pub with 15 beers on tap and dining out is a socializing experience and the way customers are treated returns dividends by fostering repeat business. It’s been getting more difficult to find those with bartending and waitstaff experience as well as strong interpersonal skills in today’s full employment economy. We also hire students on breaks, and some come back to us after graduation.”

He said when customers are greeted and taken care of, he has seen some return as many as four nights in a row to repeat prior positive and welcoming encounters.

“Having an interactive Point of Sale system with online ordering possible from the outside, makes it easier for patrons to see and get what they want,” said Crane.

Long-term fixed rental agreements can keep costs constant in hard times.

“All pub operators need steady revenue as well as ways to cut expenses. Our rent was negotiated at a fixed rate for 10 years.”

The tavern cut back from seven to five days of operations during the pandemic but is back to 7 days today. Crane noted that being close to the classic and pop music scene and popular attractions in Napa, such as downtown shopping centers, Oxbow Commons, the Blue Note Jazz Club and Napa Valley Opera House, helps his business.

“Hotels are up to 75% occupancy, after not seeing a lot of tourists taking rooms downtown in recent years. Visitors want to find local hot spots — like brew pubs — where they can hang out near where they’re staying.”

Special correspondent Gary Quackenbush (Gary.Quackenbush@gmail.com) worked at the Wall Street Journal and headed communications departments at AT&T, Pacific Bell and General Cellular Corporation; was an executive at Silicon Valley high-tech public relations agencies; was West Coast editor for Telecommunications magazine; and wrote for Windsor Times and the Sonoma County Farm Bureau.

