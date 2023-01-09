How these Napa, Marin, Sonoma brewpubs are staying alive following COVID disruptions
After several closures across the North Bay, owners of remaining brew pubs, taprooms and tasting facilities that struggled through years of pandemic-related financial losses and on-site attendance declines are implementing new strategies for survival and a return to profitability.
Last November, The Press Democrat reported owners Chris and Ariel Jackson, of Jackson Family Wines, closed their Seismic Brewing Company’s 4,000-square-foot tasting room established in 2015 in Sebastopol’s Barlow market, relocating it to share space within nearby sister company Golden State Cider’s tasting room, purchased by Jackson in May 2022.
"The sale will help Golden State Cider expand its reach on the retail shelves as Sonoma Craft will be able to offer cider, wine and beer products to distributors, making it more attractive to stock the items," Chris Lacey, CEO of Golden State Cider, told the newspaper.
Other North Bay businesses, like Stone Brewing Company’s Napa restaurant and brew pub, Steele & Hops in Santa Rosa, No Quarter Brewing Co. in Windsor, and Grav South Brewing Co. in Cotati (among others), were forced to close outright due to pandemic-related economic factors.
According to the national Brewers Association, the craft brewing industry faced its toughest year in decades in 2020 due to the pandemic with positive growth rates nearly coming to a halt after two decades of steady rises.
That year saw only 23.1 million barrels of beer produced, a 9% decline from the year before (26.3 million) and a first production decline in the modern craft era and worse than the overall American beer market. The 2020 craft retail dollar value totaled $22.2 billion, a 22% decline over 2019.
According to the National Brewers Association, while brew pub openings have steadily increased since 2008, peaking at 451 openings and only 99 closures in 2018 nationwide, a dramatic decline in both categories began in 2019 (the first year COVID appeared) resulting in only 278 openings and a record 197 closings in 2020. In 2021, the downward trend continued with only 202 openings and 71 additional closings.
Many businesses which survived did so by cutting costs, changing the traditional waitstaff model, reducing hours and days of operation, and furloughing employees, according to BA. Small brewery jobs decreased 14% from 2019 to 138,371 jobs in 2020. However, in 2021, overall beer sales were up 1% year over year, while craft brewer volume sales grew 8%.
“In 2020 with draught sales down more than 40%, small brewers found new ways to connect with their customers and keep their businesses running,” Bart Watson, chief economist of the Brewers Association, the Colorado-based trade group that represents mostly smaller, independent craft breweries, told The Press Democrat in November.
Looking ahead craft beer sales are expected to reach $87 billion as of 2022, according to a recent report by analytical firm Fact MR. The industry is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2022–2032, reaching $174.68 billion by 2032.
To stay afloat, some breweries without kitchens invited food trucks to their property. Others increased beer production and distribution to retail outlets (groceries and stores), taprooms and restaurants while several placed more emphasis on entertainment and outdoor facilities.
‘Catering to outdoorsy people’
In Marin County, Liz Fielder, co-owner with husband Dez of Mill Valley’s Junction Beer Garden taproom and bottle shop located at 225 Shoreline Highway, recovery has meant knowing their customer base.
“We opened in mid-pandemic catering to outdoorsy people. We were lucky to thrive during the lockdown as one of the only establishments where people could safety gather in our 3,000-square-foot beer garden,” said Fielder.
They added 15 hard-plumbed permanent gas patio heaters and firepits. The firm has also leveraged relationships with nearby businesses.
“We work closely with Jeff Krupman of PizzaHacker, (splitting upkeep, management fees, etc.) and together our two businesses benefit each other by design. We are also a lifestyle destination where people stop after going to the beach or for a bike ride to also enjoying a killer view of Mt. Tam near the Dipsea Trail,” Fielder said.
At Ounces Outdoors, located at 5800 Northgate Drive in San Rafael, two large metal shipping containers were repurposed and outfitted to serve as a year-round home for this dog-friendly, 100% outdoor brew pub that opened in June 2022 complete with bocce courts and corn-hole games. Heaters and fire pits are provided keep customers warm in colder months.