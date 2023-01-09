Co-owners Jojo Lawrence and Waz Hewerdine said, “We plan to add an outside grill next year in this leased space in an empty lot between Kohl’s department store and the Northgate Mall,” adding that the business also offered special events in December and throughout the year to draw a crowd.

“Activities in December included Pet Photos With Santa and Mimosa Sundays, Trivia Night Wednesdays (continuing monthly in 2023) along with December’s single night live music events featuring Good Dog/Bad Dog, Donovan Patrick Walsh, The Joy Valley Band and Sun Hunter.”

‘Beach Blanket Babylon’ helps revive business

Andy Podshadley, owner of Trek Winery, together with son Michael, brewer and owner of Pods Brews at 1026 Machin Avenue in Novato (co-located in the Trek building) brought in a revival of the popular San Francisco Beach Blanket Babylon campy musical review (that closed in 2019 after a 45-year run) after assembling a cast of nine former members.

Two sellout performances were held Dec. 20 and 21 for audiences responding with standing ovations. Some 10 cases of wine and similar beer sales were made during these events, and Podshadley said they are considering staging follow up performances in six months with a new costume theme focused on Marin County places.

“We needed a larger venue, so we turned a former barrel room into a theater with capacity for 162 seats and a stage. In addition, we also built a taproom with 50 taps (18 are filled so far). We make our own beer, soda and brandy in barrels. Finding enough workers has been an issue.”

Podshadley said during the pandemic they turned a wine tasting room into a gift shop — keeping wine stoppers, olive oil and other wine-related merchandise — while reducing staff from seven to three part-time employees and continuing to offer live music plus music three nights a week featuring local artists — and comedians. Pods Brews also offers customers six flat-panel TVs, a pool table, darts, Skee-Ball and an outdoor beer garden.

Purchasing property is another way to manage expenses.

“We own our building, enabling us to avoid rental increases and better control costs. As restaurant customer demand increased, we geared by expanding our kitchen and installing a new, larger hood over the fryer,” Podshadley added.

Napa pubs pursue more seats and coffee

At the Napa Palisades Saloon at First and 1000 Main Street in downtown Napa, General Manager Michael Olson said they have doubled seats from 45 to 100 in this iconic saloon with a full-service restaurant.

“We never had a parklet, but there is a small patio for those who want to sit outdoors. People coming downtown are more comfortable dining inside these days and especially enjoy our classic Old West look and feel. Our motto is ‘Come for the Beer and Stay for the Food.’”

Olson with said they have expanded happy hour offerings — with over 30 house and local craft beers on tap and gourmet food — along with 16 big screen TVs. Palisades works with Door Dash for order pickups. Patrons also come in when also visiting the new First and Franklin marketplace and deli nearby.

Having a pub co-located with a traditional coffee house is new business model.

BarnHouse Napa Brews at 1004 Clinton St. in downtown Napa combines the best features of a classic coffee house with a brew pub featuring an outside deck and an interior warmed by a fireplace with a crystal chandelier in its vaulted beam ceiling surrounded by rustic wood paneling. Some 80% to 90% of Barnhouse patrons are locals who regularly enjoy the ambience and family-friendly experience.

“We have customers who order coffee and a beer at the same time. Others stick around and bring their laptops to work here or schedule business meetings at BarnHouse,” said Barnes, who together with Housley were both journalists and photographers for Fox News and National Geographic years ago, giving them exposure to pubs and coffee houses around the world.

The Barnhouse beverage menu says it is the “Home of Napa’s only coffee, mead and michelada flights (a spicy Mexican beer cocktail with lime juice and sauces similar to a Bloody Mary) plus espresso and tea. “Customers love our coffee, but beer and wine is where the money is,” Barnes added.

Trevor Martin, co-owner and co-founder of Pond Farm Brewing Company said their business at 1848 Fourth St. in San Rafael opened in 2019 just before the start of the pandemic.

“There has been a lot of trepidation when seeing other pubs closing. From the beginning, we attempted to determine what else we could do to attract more customers, such as offering a broader food menu and an array of sports events on TV (World Series, Super Bowl, FIFA World Soccer on TVs), special day observances (Cinco de Mayo, Octoberfest) as well as live music to make visits more entertaining and exciting.”