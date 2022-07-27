How these North Bay businesses got tough lessons in being prepared for a PR crisis

If you think your company is immune to a scandal or some other type of crisis, you would be wrong.

“We always think that a crisis is going to happen to somebody else,” said Brian Sobel, principal consultant of Sobel Communications, a Petaluma firm that specializes in media and government relations. “In my years of working in this arena, I've had cases, including embezzlement, domestic abuse, sexual abuse, suicide and even a mass shooting. Each one was unique, most were tragic, but challenging every time.”

Sobel was keynote speaker at the Business Journal’s Impact Sonoma Conference on Tuesday at Friedman Event Center in Santa Rosa. Sobel was joined by three regional business leaders who participated in a panel discussion, sharing their own experiences and lessons learned.

When a crisis hits a corporate business, nonprofit organization or government agency, it’s critical to understand who impacted, Sobel said. But no matter the entity, the bottom line is this: It’s critical to be prepared.

Sometimes that’s easier said than done, Sobel said, especially when a tragedy hits a small town.

On Sunday, July 28, 2019, just before 6 p.m., Sobel received a call. There had been a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. He was told at least three people were dead, many were wounded, and that police had killed the gunman.

“Not one of these facts was known to the public; they were being shared with me so we could begin a process of reacting to this,” Sobel said.

He quickly began preparing statements for the mayor and police chief. Knowing this would be a national news story, he prepared to hold a news conference.

“Now, who in Gilroy would have thought before July 28, 2019, that they would ever have to face a situation like this? Or in Uvalde?” he said.

Other Impact Sonoma conference takeaways included the importance of understanding the power of social media and how it can be used to instantly broadcast — and elevate — a crisis.

Another was the need for companies to show empathy during a disaster.

One of the best examples of a business handling a crisis with empathy goes back to 1982 when multiple people died from poisoning after taking Tylenol, recalled Ken Fuhr, communications specialist with Clarity Media Group, with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"They (Tylenol) were basically victims of domestic terrorism,” Fuhr said. “They went to the families of all the victims and totally took care of them financially and emotionally and any other way they could think of doing it.”

Fuhr is a media trainer who has consulted with a variety of clients, including Facebook, Airbnb, C-suite executives, wineries and book authors. He discussed several elements that make a crisis newsworthy.

Also on the morning panel was Tiffani Montgomery, CEO of Tiffani Montgomery and Associates. She shared her experience as the now-former national president of Active 20-30 U.S. and Canada. In that role, she was faced with emerging news reports that one of its members was accused of sexual assault by more than a dozen women. That member was former Windsor mayor and businessman Dominic Foppoli.

And Janet Connors, Summit State Bank senior vice president and senior relationship manager, spoke in her capacity as vice president of the Sonoma County Alliance and co-chair of the organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee.

Connors addressed the business advocacy group’s near collapse after then-president Doug Hilberman wrote a public letter stating, “ALL lives matter,” following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd. Several businesses left the Alliance shortly afterwards, including the North Bay Business Journal and The Press Democrat.

