How this Marin County university president is tackling affordability, enrollment dips, inequality

KATHRYN REED
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
May 31, 2022, 9:59AM
CEO Spotlight

As president of Dominican University of California in San Rafael, Nicola Pitchford has learned the two most important things: she is accountable for are how she spends the institution’s money and its time. She takes both seriously.

“We are a pretty amazing plucky little institution that in some ways is better known in national circles than in our own back yard,” the 57-year-old said. Pitchford longs for the day when people no longer refer to Dominican “as the best kept secret in Marin County.”

Earlier this year the college received Campus Compact’s national award for institutional transformation for its efforts to address issues of public concern through teaching and research. Also in April, a group of professors voted to unionize and will join the California Federation of Teachers.

As Pitchford comes up on her one-year anniversary at president of the university, she answered some questions from the Journal. Her responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

While you have been at Dominican since 2011 in various roles, you assumed the presidency in summer 2021 in the middle of the pandemic. What will be different at the university post-pandemic?

Like every organization and many individuals and families, we’re asking ourselves three questions as COVID recedes in order to act with as much intention as possible before a new normal solidifies: What damage do we need to address? What can we now let go of, do differently? What do we double-down on, because we’ve realized its importance?

This pandemic has widened all the divisions of inequity in this country and globally. There’s definitely been massive damage in U.S. higher education. Almost 1 million fewer college students have enrolled over the past two years than we expected; disproportionately, those missing students are students of color (Black and Hispanic) and the least privileged.

So much of education’s promise of social mobility and equity has been undercut; it’s really a national tragedy.

The same uneven impact is evident in the increased drop-out rate nationwide. So first and foremost, we have to increase our efforts toward equity and inclusion, and this will require both investment and creativity — developing new ways to reach potential students and devoting a lot of analysis and human support time toward alleviating obstacles to enrollment and to persistence.

In terms of the pandemic-driven changes we want to keep, certainly we have a new comfort with work-mode flexibility for staff — less commuting — and learning-mode flexibility for students and faculty, and we’ll continue to thoughtfully deploy both. This is about valuing wellness and also about reducing our environmental impact.

In many cases, remote work and learning have also provided more equitable opportunities for disabled students and employees, and we need to make sure we do not roll back that greater inclusion.

However, we’re also doubling down on community and the value of being physically together, both within the university and with our local community partners. When out of necessity during the peak of COVID we separated the virtual classroom from every other part of the college experience, we all saw vividly how much was lost — not only for students, but for faculty and staff too.

In the 800-year-old Dominican educational tradition, study and reflection are always connected to community and service; that model remains utterly timely today, when all of the research on learning demonstrates that contemporary students learn most effectively when they are testing their classroom learning in hands-on community engagement, working reflectively toward a common goal with their peers and other collaborators or facilitators. This way of collective learning is intentionally embedded throughout our university; we call it The Dominican Experience.

During COVID, we missed so much the texture and the focus of learning with one another, in a supportive and caring mentoring environment. It’s possible to reproduce that online through painstaking design, but we also found the value of a residential or local learning community was starkly highlighted when it was taken from us.

What trends that affect your industry keep you up at night?

The biggest threats to higher education are the same challenges facing the nation and in many cases, the world. Everything is on fire: the triple crisis of climate and natural resources, entrenched racial injustice, and the growing gaps between rich and poor. Each of these affects higher education in specific ways, deeply threatening our ongoing ability to function and thrive.

There are also challenges particular to U.S. higher education: government funding that has not kept pace with costs and is not equally available to all would-be students or all institutions; and a dramatic increase in public skepticism toward the benefits of higher education, in terms of both our collective social-civic good and individual career/life enrichment.

Where will the university and higher education be in the next five years? What concerns do you have for Dominican and higher education looking out five years?

Not to sound like a broken record, but affordability and equity are the big issues. We’re also looking at a major decline in the traditional college-age population that will hit beginning in 2025—what enrollment experts call “The Demographic Cliff.” There was a big drop in the U.S. birth rate during and after the 2008 recession, and that’s really going to impact us all.

There are some quite dire predictions that many smaller colleges and universities — except the elite, wealthy ones, with large endowment funds — will go out of business: merge or close. We’ve already seen some of that in the wider Bay Area.

Something many people don’t know is that across the U.S., it’s often small private regional colleges and universities, not the big public institutions, that do the best job of educating underrepresented students, as well as disabled and neurodiverse students, and helping them stay in school to graduate.

Dominican, for instance, emerged from a major national study as the 11th most successful college in the U.S. for enabling students from the lowest economic quintile to move into the highest economic quintile over the course of their careers. Our graduation rates for racially diverse students and those who are the first in their family to go to college are higher than most CSUs.

Dominican, for instance, emerged from a major national study as the 11th most successful college in the U.S. for enabling students from the lowest economic quintile to move into the highest economic quintile over the course of their careers. Our graduation rates for racially diverse students and those who are the first in their family to go to college are higher than most CSUs.

That’s one of the reasons I hope dearly that private institutions won’t be excluded in potential policy moves at the state and federal level in the next few years.

While I don’t know that the most revolutionary change on the table — free college, or at least debt-free college — is likely to come to fruition in the near future, we might be more likely to see significant increases in the federal Pell Grant for low-income students, and that would bring college within reach for more families.

The Pell Grant has fallen far behind inflation over the 50 years since it was introduced. And Pell grants, like Cal grants, can be used at any accredited university, public or private—so everyone can have access to small colleges if that’s the environment where they would thrive.

What are the benefits and drawbacks to being located in the North Bay and doing business here?

I think everyone knows the drawbacks: the extremely high cost of living and the underdevelopment of public transportation infrastructure. Employees can’t afford to live nearby, and commuting is awful.

The benefits, however, are extraordinary.

We have access to one of the world’s great cosmopolitan cities, and all the cultural and employment opportunities it provides.

While the North Bay isn’t as racially diverse as other parts of the Bay Area, there is more diversity than many people realize — in both long-established and rapidly changing communities.

Marin is one of the most educated counties in the country, and while there are stark disparities in educational access and attainment, we have both supportive local governments and multiple effective nonprofits working together on the issues that will help educational equity and general thriving, including health and environmental responsibility. Not least, this is the most beautiful place physically and in terms of climate, with abundant access to wild and open land.

What is your opinion about the future of the national economy? And how will that affect the university?

Well, this is big, but I believe the national and global economies are approaching breaking point. Inequality has become so extreme, and we literally have to stop burning fossil fuels.

Growth can no longer be our goal, consumption cannot be our prime value; without a radical change we are going to destroy all of our futures. The only thing I can say about the university’s part in this is that it’s our responsibility to be a space where creativity, inclusive collaboration, hope, and critical intelligence are fostered — because those qualities are where a deeper sustainability will come from.

If you could change one government regulation, what would it be and why?

My answer to this question isn’t directly related to higher education, but comes from my gut and my heart: I’d provide a path to legalization for every undocumented immigrant and migrant worker in the U.S.

It’s a question of right and justice, and also of ending unthinkable human and economic waste, including all the money we waste on failed enforcement. I’m an immigrant. I was able to settle in the U.S. legally, not because I earned that right but simply because of dumb luck: where I was born and my father’s profession. People who labor to put food on Americans’ tables, prop up the U.S. economy, serve and care for us, all without safety or freedom, deserve so much better. And the nation will be stronger and healthier when they are fully enfranchised.

You are a big promoter of diversity, equity and inclusion. How is that possible in Marin County, which is 80% white?

All the more reason that we need to focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion! Marin is not only 80% white, it’s also profoundly segregated and has the widest racial and economic equity gaps in all of California. Black and Latinx people are concentrated in the lowest-income, least safe enclaves, with dramatically lower health and educational access and outcomes, including life expectancy.

Communities like Marin City and the Canal in San Rafael are caring, resilient, and culturally and historically rich, but they are also struggling in one of the richest counties in the nation.

As a county, we are doing a terrible injustice to the diversity we have, and the barriers keeping further diverse populations from moving into Marin are powerful and discouraging; so equity and inclusion are desperately needed here.

How is it possible to have greater diversity and equity here? Well, Dominican is a powerful resource to the community in that regard. We are right here with a highly diverse, educated, skilled student body: two-thirds of our undergraduates are students of color and we are a federally designated minority-serving institution.

Our educational model takes every student out into the community for hands-on engaged learning experiences: these may be research projects, internships with businesses or government, clinical work for our health care students, or service-learning partnerships that enlist our students in problem-solving with the nonprofits that have expertise in high-priority local needs. Dominican students contribute to diversity, equity, and inclusion in Marin both by virtue of who they are and in the work they do to create change and build social justice.

Dominican students are already bringing their diverse backgrounds and intercultural experience, critical thinking and communication skills, creativity, and work ethic to so many aspects of Marin life every day.

But for me it’s a priority for us to develop more relationships with Marin businesses and organizations that want to cultivate and retain a diverse, interculturally literate workforce. Especially now that so many of us employers are having great challenges recruiting and hiring; I want to invite Marin employers to create structured partnerships with us that both serve their workforce needs and support our students’ pathways toward meaningful employment. We have some pilot models, including an agreement with online retailer Shopify that provides scholarships and internships for a number of our applied computer science students in exchange for future hiring access.

It will be 50 years this summer since Title IX, the federal legislation that banned discrimination in education based on sex, was approved by Congress. Can you speak to the importance of that legislation today?

Title IX has been most visible outside of academia for its impact on college athletics, and that’s been huge, in terms of providing women access not only to playing sports competitively in college but also to the scholarship money that often accompanies sports.

But the forefront of Title IX work right now in higher education is around sexual assault, sexual harassment and domestic violence impacting students. A grotesquely large percentage of young women, especially, although also men and nonbinary students experience sexual violence while they’re in college. And for many decades that experience disrupted and impeded their education far too often — whether through trauma and its impact or in the form of all the young women who simply left college, transferred elsewhere, or otherwise distorted their plans to avoid their assailants. In other words, sexual harassment and assault were barriers to equal education for women.

Today, the application of Title IX law is being hotly contested on this terrain, in very polarized political ways. The Trump administration rolled back Title IX application guidelines, concerned that they victimized the accused in favor of accusers. In response, they tried to mandate that college disciplinary processes meet the same high standards of proof as required in courts of law with lawyers and cross-examination.

That’s a massive regulatory burden to place on our student life staff, and it’s not our job. Our job as an educational institution is to determine wisely the best course of action for protecting the safety, health, and access of our students. We have to create an environment that addresses patterns of harmful behavior and we have to exercise nuanced judgment in specific cases; we’re not here to decide whether anyone should go to jail.

What is your approach to making tough/important business decisions?

Our institutional mission is always our North Star for decision-making, along with considering the long-term financial health that is a prerequisite for upholding that mission.

Beyond that, asking how a decision will impact students and student learning is the most important guide, with particular considerations for equity of impact.

As for process, I always do my best thinking in conversation and listening with others, so I seek out the guidance of people I trust: foremost, the members of my outstanding senior leadership team, our board of trustees when appropriate, key faculty, staff, and/or students. Ultimately, I know I need to be the one who makes the decision, is willing to own and justify it, and takes the heat; so it helps to ask myself, can I authentically stand behind this, even if it goes wrong?

What qualities in other executives do you try to emulate?

I think they’re the same qualities I seek to emulate in other humans in general: kindness, empathy, equanimity, humor, grace, a fierce and unflinching commitment to justice. The humility to listen, learn, and change; to acknowledge errors and limitations.

How have your mentors impacted your career?

Mentors are so, so important. We intentionally build mentoring into the educational model at Dominican because we know, from both experience and research, that a single strong mentoring relationship can make a life-transforming difference for young people especially.

But having access to good educational mentors is often a marker of privilege, unless the structures are developed on purpose to include everyone.

I have been incredibly blessed with both personal and professional mentors throughout my life, and my career trajectory has been shaped by everyone from teachers in middle school through to mentors in the profession today.

In my becoming a college president, two mentors stand out. The provost (chief academic officer) who first brought me from faculty work into administrative leadership 15 years ago, Stephen Freedman, was someone who’d spent his whole career in very male-dominated academic and leadership environments in Jesuit universities; he made it his personal mission to identify, encourage, and uplift women leaders.

He saw potential in me, invited me in, and really taught me the ropes of organizational leadership.

The other is my predecessor in the Dominican presidency, Mary B. Marcy, who is a hugely—and rightly—admired expert in the world of small private colleges, in particular. She was my direct supervisor for seven years, and I learned so much from her as a model of intellectual and personal integrity, unfailing hard work, and generous collegiality. She has been so kind and encouraging to me.

What are you doing to attract employees? How has recruitment changed since the start of the pandemic?

Again, the pandemic accelerated and exaggerated the difficulties already in the market: it’s really hard to hire and retain people at livable wages here, so you have to find people who are also compelled by this place itself and by the mission and culture of the university. I’m glad to say we do succeed at attracting nationally competitive faculty as well as staff, because of the caring and dedicated community at Dominican and what we are accomplishing.

Of course, the other side of this is that Dominican is part of the solution to workforce challenges: we can be a huge resource to local and regional employers, because in our students and graduates you find a concentrated population of exceptionally diverse, creative, collaborative, educated potential employees who are already at home in the Bay Area. I am very eager to expand our employer partnerships, both to support regional workforce needs and to provide career opportunities for our students.

Are wages the answer to recruiting great talent? Why or why not?

I want to believe that in nonprofit work, if not also in every workplace, culture and mission eat wages for breakfast. But that belief has too often led to exploitation in nonprofit employment; I am not saying that wages don’t matter.

Everyone deserves a salary they can live on without constant stress, whether they work for Google or for a food bank. I am not satisfied that we’ve reached that point at Dominican, and it’s among my highest priorities: developing and changing our financial model so we can raise compensation, without charging our students and their families more.

What was the hardest lesson you learned early in your career which you now recognize as an important one?

As a woman—and particularly as a young female professor—if your style is gentle and open, people often don’t realize you have boundaries and standards.

I used to see this with my students sometimes, especially male students: they regarded me as flexible and “nice,” and then they’d be shocked and feel betrayed when they discovered I really did have rigorous expectations of them. So I had to find a balance with owning and clearly communicating my authority.

That’s still one of my biggest challenges. Higher education is an inherently democratic and egalitarian undertaking in many ways; we’re committed to critically questioning all knowledge, and our whole goal is to enable others to access and ultimately to surpass the expertise we possess.

Yet universities are also hierarchical and full of specialized roles, and in the contemporary moment they are often structured more like businesses than collective experiments. So as a university president, you have a huge specific responsibility and you have to assume leadership, even within a collective of experts. My challenge is to take responsibility for my authority but do so in the most inclusive way possible, listening as much as I can.

What would you re-do in your career if you could and why?

I’ve been so fortunate in how my career has developed, so it would be greedy to want to change much. However, I wanted to be a math major when I started college, and I wish I’d persevered in math and especially computer science a little longer, before I switched to English (or alongside it).

There’s hardly been a day as an administrator when I haven’t used my numerical literacy; pity me, I find working with spreadsheets a satisfying escape! But I’d like to understand more about data analytics and how to tell compelling stories with data.

What was your first job? What was your first career job?

As a teenage immigrant to Southern California, I worked at a fast-food joint like everyone else. Carl’s Jr, in a brown polyester uniform. I still love their fries, which I suspect have never seen a potato.

My first career job was as a lecturer in Gender Studies (it was called Women’s Studies back then) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where I got my PhD.

What advice would you give someone just starting his or her career in higher education?

People just starting their career in higher education probably know far more about it than I did when I stumbled into graduate school. They probably already know that the old model of the professor working independently in their classroom, office, or laboratory is long gone.

The boundaries between faculty work and non-faculty work—in enrollment, student life, operations, IT, facilities, fundraising, community partnerships, all aspects of administrative and support services—are much more permeable than they once were, especially at smaller schools but truly everywhere.

And that’s challenging in terms of how much one needs to know and do, but it also means there are opportunities to grow and change the nature of one’s work across the course of a career, while staying within higher education.

Ultimately, it remains true that none of us is in higher education to get rich; we’re here because we believe in the work. And being surrounded throughout one’s working life by really smart, creative, unconventional people, devoted to learning and to helping others make meaningful lives, is an amazing privilege.

When you were a child, teenager, even in college, is this the job you thought you would have one day? If not, what were your earlier career aspirations?

I honestly neither anticipated being, nor aspired to being, a college president until the moment in 2020 when I learned that the vacancy would be coming up here at Dominican.

It’s a really engulfing, high-stress job; although also a joyful one and a privilege. But I just deeply care about and believe in this place and its service mission, and I knew there were exceptional, gifted, dedicated people in place from the top to the bottom of the university.

I’ve always wanted to write, and I do write, although it never became my profession. In high school and college, I wanted to go into politics, community organizing, or international service/development work, which was what my dad did. I wanted to join the Peace Corps when I graduated from college, but I was ineligible because I wasn’t a U.S. citizen.

What from your childhood was a clear sign you would one day have an executive leadership position?

Ha! I guess there were signs. I was elected student body president in the ninth grade–although I always suspected it was largely because my English accent made me sound smart to my classmates. And my older brother might reasonably allege that I was always trying to be in charge.

Is there anything about being born in the United Kingdom that makes your approach to education in the United States different than someone who was born here?

Probably. Especially the fact that I spent my childhood there during the waning years of the postwar social welfare state, which was pretty far to the left politically of anything ever tried on a nationwide basis in the U.S.

I grew up taking it for granted that the state can and should ensure that everyone’s basic needs are met, and that most civic and physical infrastructure should be publicly controlled and not-for-profit. No doubt partly because of that, I am a big believer in civil society and civic engagement, in acting for the good of the community, and in our individual and collective responsibility to take care of one another with government as our ally in that.

Ironically, though, it’s the U.S. model of higher education that really aligns much better with those values than the U.K. university system does, with its much smaller proportion of the population enrolling and where access is still profoundly class-stratified. In this country, as much as this conviction has been weakened over the last 40 years, really since Reaganism, there is still a strong belief in higher education as a force for social mobility and social equity that should be available to everyone. So maybe I’d say that my upbringing amid British democratic socialism just makes me embrace even more passionately the U.S.’s idealistic concept of higher education as an underpinning of democracy and equality.

