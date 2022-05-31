How this Marin County university president is tackling affordability, enrollment dips, inequality

In this monthly series , the Business Journal talks with who occupy the lofty spot in a local organization, asking about their professional and personal opportunities and challenges.

As president of Dominican University of California in San Rafael, Nicola Pitchford has learned the two most important things: she is accountable for are how she spends the institution’s money and its time. She takes both seriously.

“We are a pretty amazing plucky little institution that in some ways is better known in national circles than in our own back yard,” the 57-year-old said. Pitchford longs for the day when people no longer refer to Dominican “as the best kept secret in Marin County.”

Earlier this year the college received Campus Compact’s national award for institutional transformation for its efforts to address issues of public concern through teaching and research. Also in April, a group of professors voted to unionize and will join the California Federation of Teachers.

As Pitchford comes up on her one-year anniversary at president of the university, she answered some questions from the Journal. Her responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

While you have been at Dominican since 2011 in various roles, you assumed the presidency in summer 2021 in the middle of the pandemic. What will be different at the university post-pandemic?

Like every organization and many individuals and families, we’re asking ourselves three questions as COVID recedes in order to act with as much intention as possible before a new normal solidifies: What damage do we need to address? What can we now let go of, do differently? What do we double-down on, because we’ve realized its importance?

This pandemic has widened all the divisions of inequity in this country and globally. There’s definitely been massive damage in U.S. higher education. Almost 1 million fewer college students have enrolled over the past two years than we expected; disproportionately, those missing students are students of color (Black and Hispanic) and the least privileged.

So much of education’s promise of social mobility and equity has been undercut; it’s really a national tragedy.

The same uneven impact is evident in the increased drop-out rate nationwide. So first and foremost, we have to increase our efforts toward equity and inclusion, and this will require both investment and creativity — developing new ways to reach potential students and devoting a lot of analysis and human support time toward alleviating obstacles to enrollment and to persistence.

In terms of the pandemic-driven changes we want to keep, certainly we have a new comfort with work-mode flexibility for staff — less commuting — and learning-mode flexibility for students and faculty, and we’ll continue to thoughtfully deploy both. This is about valuing wellness and also about reducing our environmental impact.

In many cases, remote work and learning have also provided more equitable opportunities for disabled students and employees, and we need to make sure we do not roll back that greater inclusion.

However, we’re also doubling down on community and the value of being physically together, both within the university and with our local community partners. When out of necessity during the peak of COVID we separated the virtual classroom from every other part of the college experience, we all saw vividly how much was lost — not only for students, but for faculty and staff too.

In the 800-year-old Dominican educational tradition, study and reflection are always connected to community and service; that model remains utterly timely today, when all of the research on learning demonstrates that contemporary students learn most effectively when they are testing their classroom learning in hands-on community engagement, working reflectively toward a common goal with their peers and other collaborators or facilitators. This way of collective learning is intentionally embedded throughout our university; we call it The Dominican Experience.

During COVID, we missed so much the texture and the focus of learning with one another, in a supportive and caring mentoring environment. It’s possible to reproduce that online through painstaking design, but we also found the value of a residential or local learning community was starkly highlighted when it was taken from us.

What trends that affect your industry keep you up at night?

The biggest threats to higher education are the same challenges facing the nation and in many cases, the world. Everything is on fire: the triple crisis of climate and natural resources, entrenched racial injustice, and the growing gaps between rich and poor. Each of these affects higher education in specific ways, deeply threatening our ongoing ability to function and thrive.