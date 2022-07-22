How this Sonoma County bank keeps its footing in fast-changing inflationary economy

This is part of a series of reports on the impacts of rising prices on the local economy. Each is a summary of presentations by industry leaders during the July meeting of business advocacy group Sonoma County Alliance.

“The velocity of change in our financial world and business environment these days when it comes to fluidity and interest rate modifications is a major concern for us,” said Troy Sanderson, CEO and president of Exchange Bank. “This change is evidenced by increases in the Fed rate of 75 base points plus another 75-point jump in the future.”

According to Shari DeMaris, Exchange Bank executive vice president, the bank’s challenge right now is seeing more people saving and hoarding funds at a time when businesses are not spending.

“This has produced a situation where our level of cash on hand is high – an enviable and elevated position to be in. Our balances have been very stable over a 12-month period, but loan activity has been muted. Customers use their cash first and are keeping their eyes on the cost of credit in their loan portfolios. Our interest rates don’t follow the Fed rates, but that doesn’t mean that our rates don’t go up,” DeMaris said. “We’re still in the market for loans.”

Here’s how the Santa Rosa-based institution plans to do that.

"(W)e want to maintain closer contacts with our customers and show them what we can do to help offset the impact of change on their businesses,” DeMaris said.