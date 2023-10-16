How tourism can help Maui recover from August fires: Lessons from Sonoma County

Even before West Maui officially reopened to tourism on Oct. 8, there was outrage in the community about an influx of visitors coming during their time of grief.

In a television broadcast the day before the phased reopening — which doesn’t include the most devastated town of Lahaina — Hawaii News Now showed residents protesting.

The TV station also interviewed several businesses.

They had a different point of view.

For them, getting visitors back is critical to their bottom lines and the greater economy.

It’s a situation all too familiar in Sonoma County.

A balancing act

“You do walk a fine line, but you also recognize that without hospitality, a lot of small businesses suffer,” said Tim Zahner, executive director of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau. “And a lot of people are out of work. That becomes sort of a second tragedy, where the economy is affected long-term by a horrible tragedy.”

Zahner was leading the charge at Sonoma County Tourism when the firestorm broke out Oct. 8, 2017, burning for three weeks before being fully contained.

“For tourism recovery, you want to show off what's so fantastic about the place you're representing, which is your normal job,” Zahner said.

But during a crisis, he pointed out, there’s also a segment of tourists that shouldn’t be encouraged to visit.

“You also want to discourage disaster tourism — people who are coming to look at something bad that happened,” Zahner said, “because that's not respectful of the locals and it robs them of agency in a grieving time in the community.”

Tourism’s role in winery’s recovery

Even in the aftermath of Santa Rosa’s Paradise Ridge Winery burning in the Tubbs fire, co-owner Rene Byck said he was glad when Sonoma County Tourism launched its marketing campaign once it was safe to encourage visitors to come back.

“I think one of the problems Maui is facing now is that the news is so widespread that everyone thinks the entire island burned and there's nothing to do on Maui,” Byck said. “One of the things that Tim (Zahner) wanted to get out, and that we wanted to get out, is we were one of 450 wineries in Sonoma County. What burned is like a quarter-of-a-percent of what is in Sonoma County.”

Byck said he felt it was important to get that message spread far and wide.

“The best way to support our communities is to come and visit and spend your money and try to generate some revenue for the businesses that didn’t burn,” he said. “They were affected because there were no visitors anymore.”

Paradise Ridge’s winery and hospitality center has since been rebuilt. The family just recently broke ground on the rebuild of its production facility, Byck said, after a delay that was a result of the family’s financial uncertainties over the last five or six years, including the pandemic.

“Our business is not back to where it was pre-fire,” Byck said. “We’re struggling, but we're heading in the right direction. I want to say, next year, we'll feel like we're pretty much fully operational.”

Byck said he would strongly advise impacted business owners in Maui to pay close attention to their insurance policies. Paradise Ridge hadn’t done so.

“That’s one of the things that I think a lot of people learned from the fires,” Byck said. “You’ve got to read what you're signing and see what's covered and make sure you're comfortable with it, because we ended up being pretty underinsured.”

Paying it forward

On Sept. 24, Paradise Ridge hosted a Maui fundraiser organized by the Santa Rosa Fireman’s Foundation and Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, Byck said.

One of the volunteer companies he enlisted was Sweet T’s, which also burned in the fire and has since been rebuilt, Byck said. The event brought out 175 people and raised $44,000 for firefighters who lost their homes in the Lahaina fire.

Byck then briefly paused.

“Lahaina looked like Fountaingrove or Coffey Park,” he said. “I was getting chills looking at the destruction of Lahaina because it looked so eerily similar to what our community looked like.”

Maui’s economic losses

West Maui, which includes Lahaina, accounts for 15% of the state’s tourism economy, according to the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

In a Sept. 22 video report summarizing the state’s third-quarter forecast, Carl Bonham, executive director of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, said the island of Maui lost more than $13 million of visitor spending each day since the Aug. 8 blaze.

“We know the Maui economy is heavily tourism dependent,” he said, stating a figure of 40%. “Statewide, Maui County represents about one-third of total visitor spending.”

And that visitor spending isn’t projected to fully recover until 2027 or 2028, he said.

As of Sept. 2, Maui reported nearly 11,000 new unemployment claims, nearly 10,000 more than anticipated based on the previous four weeks, according to a report from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. More recent figures will be available in mid-October.

The birth of tourism organizations

In an August email released shortly after Maui’s fires broke out, Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California, addressed the significance of tourism marketing agencies during times of crisis.

“Visit California itself was formed in the aftermath of two devastating earthquakes more than 25 years ago — Northridge in 1994 and Loma Prieta in 1989,” Beteta stated. “After the catastrophic events, tourism numbers rapidly declined, and it became obvious that a new approach to marketing California as a unified destination was necessary. While much of our program of work focuses on the pleasures of travel, another critical component is messaging in the face of natural disasters.”

The San Francisco Travel Association was founded even earlier than Visit California. It was born out of a crisis more than 100 years ago.

On its website, the organization states the association “is an outgrowth of the San Francisco Convention and Tourist League, a nonprofit, local business association founded in 1909 to reclaim the city's position as a world-class destination in the wake of the devastating 1906 earthquake and fire.”

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.