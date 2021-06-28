HR director at Keysight Technologies in Santa Rosa wins North Bay Pride Business Leadership award

Beck Kageyama, human resources director for Santa Rosa-based global electronic test and measurement company Keysight Technologies, is a winner of North Bay Business Journal’s inaugural Pride Business Leadership Awards.

Number of company employees: 15,000

Professional background: Business Psychology, Organization Development and Public Broadcasting

Education: BA, Liberal Studies/Social Justice; MA, Business Psychology, Organization Development

Tell us your story in your words: I am a mother, a partner, a good friend, a sister, an artist, an advocate, and a global HR director. I’ve lived in Northern California most of my life. My career has been a series of stepping-stones, from early childhood education to public broadcasting to Business Psychology to Human Resources and Org Development.

Each step along the way has informed the next and all the experiences have woven into a beautifully eclectic tapestry. I am also a bisexual woman who has been in a biracial relationship for over 37 years, and we’ve raised three very open-minded, passionate children together.

I’ve known I was bisexual since the age of 13, but there was no space or invitation to discuss anything about my sexual orientation in the conservative household where I lived. It felt lonely and confusing. Once I was out of on my own, I was free to find others in my tribe, open up, discuss, and learn more.

Personally, what have you learned about yourself within the past year -- with its economic and social challenges -- and how will it change the way you live going forward?

The year 2020 was defined by the global coronavirus pandemic, arguably the worst pandemic the world has seen in 100 years.

America was the epicenter of political unrest. It’s nearly impossible to experience things of this magnitude without it having an impact on us all, personally, and professionally.

Many of us have had to find our way, find our voice, find our calling. Some of us have had to dig deep to be courageous, be informed and be intentional.

I am stronger, more resilient, and more adaptable than I ever thought possible. I’ve seen direct evidence of this resilience and adaptability within my own company, with my colleagues, and on my team.

I’ve learned this past year to connect in different ways and to bring my compassionate and empathetic self to every corner of my life and job. I heard the call to action to step up, speak up, help out, use my gifts and strengths and share my stories.

Did it give you a new perspective about your career or the business you are in? What was the biggest shift in that perception?

I am so proud to work for a global company that took immediate steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all their employees as their top priority. I appreciative that Keysight has spoken out, loud and clear, the need to embrace inclusion and diversity in all that we do.

Our Keysight Human Resource team has worked tirelessly, giving their all to navigate the ever-changing US landscape and global pandemic. Never have I been so honored than I have been this past year to be a part of this team.

We’ve came together to collectively challenge ourselves to communicate more effectively and frequently. We found new ways to work remotely and to help our leaders and employees thrive in a new and difficult environment. We modeled our Keysight Leadership Model and embraced our Corporate Social Responsibilities.

We formed multiple, new employee network groups and we required all managers to complete an inclusion and diversity course.

Of all the things you learned about yourself in the past year or so, which one surprises you the most and why?

Over my lifetime I have prided myself on being self-aware and inclusive. This past year, with all the focus on inclusion and diversity, I’ve learned I still have self-work to do regarding on my own biases.

I want and need to challenge my assumptions and biases about situations and people. I did not realize I had certain blind spots.

There is still so much to learn and understand. If I do not do the work, I cannot ask the leaders I support to step in and stretch their own belief systems and biases.

What stereotype or bias involving the Pride movement which you most like to knock down and why?

I frequently hear this saying, “People think that because I am in a same-sex relationship that I must be a lesbian.” For me it was, people think that because I am married to a man that I must be straight.

Bisexuality isn't complicated, or hard to understand, but people's attitudes to bisexuality can be jumbled as it may be for understanding what it is to be transgender or queer. It is painful to be misunderstood. The LGBTQ community has mostly been pegged as “different.” Stereotypes have been prevalent.