HR director at Keysight Technologies in Santa Rosa wins North Bay Pride Business Leadership award

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 28, 2021, 1:10PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Beck Kageyama, human resources director for Santa Rosa-based global electronic test and measurement company Keysight Technologies, is a winner of North Bay Business Journal’s inaugural Pride Business Leadership Awards.

Number of company employees: 15,000

Professional background: Business Psychology, Organization Development and Public Broadcasting

Education: BA, Liberal Studies/Social Justice; MA, Business Psychology, Organization Development

Tell us your story in your words: I am a mother, a partner, a good friend, a sister, an artist, an advocate, and a global HR director. I’ve lived in Northern California most of my life. My career has been a series of stepping-stones, from early childhood education to public broadcasting to Business Psychology to Human Resources and Org Development.

Each step along the way has informed the next and all the experiences have woven into a beautifully eclectic tapestry. I am also a bisexual woman who has been in a biracial relationship for over 37 years, and we’ve raised three very open-minded, passionate children together.

I’ve known I was bisexual since the age of 13, but there was no space or invitation to discuss anything about my sexual orientation in the conservative household where I lived. It felt lonely and confusing. Once I was out of on my own, I was free to find others in my tribe, open up, discuss, and learn more.

Personally, what have you learned about yourself within the past year -- with its economic and social challenges -- and how will it change the way you live going forward?

The year 2020 was defined by the global coronavirus pandemic, arguably the worst pandemic the world has seen in 100 years.

America was the epicenter of political unrest. It’s nearly impossible to experience things of this magnitude without it having an impact on us all, personally, and professionally.

Many of us have had to find our way, find our voice, find our calling. Some of us have had to dig deep to be courageous, be informed and be intentional.

I am stronger, more resilient, and more adaptable than I ever thought possible. I’ve seen direct evidence of this resilience and adaptability within my own company, with my colleagues, and on my team.

I’ve learned this past year to connect in different ways and to bring my compassionate and empathetic self to every corner of my life and job. I heard the call to action to step up, speak up, help out, use my gifts and strengths and share my stories.

Did it give you a new perspective about your career or the business you are in? What was the biggest shift in that perception?

I am so proud to work for a global company that took immediate steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all their employees as their top priority. I appreciative that Keysight has spoken out, loud and clear, the need to embrace inclusion and diversity in all that we do.

Our Keysight Human Resource team has worked tirelessly, giving their all to navigate the ever-changing US landscape and global pandemic. Never have I been so honored than I have been this past year to be a part of this team.

We’ve came together to collectively challenge ourselves to communicate more effectively and frequently. We found new ways to work remotely and to help our leaders and employees thrive in a new and difficult environment. We modeled our Keysight Leadership Model and embraced our Corporate Social Responsibilities.

We formed multiple, new employee network groups and we required all managers to complete an inclusion and diversity course.

Of all the things you learned about yourself in the past year or so, which one surprises you the most and why?

Over my lifetime I have prided myself on being self-aware and inclusive. This past year, with all the focus on inclusion and diversity, I’ve learned I still have self-work to do regarding on my own biases.

I want and need to challenge my assumptions and biases about situations and people. I did not realize I had certain blind spots.

There is still so much to learn and understand. If I do not do the work, I cannot ask the leaders I support to step in and stretch their own belief systems and biases.

What stereotype or bias involving the Pride movement which you most like to knock down and why?

I frequently hear this saying, “People think that because I am in a same-sex relationship that I must be a lesbian.” For me it was, people think that because I am married to a man that I must be straight.

Bisexuality isn't complicated, or hard to understand, but people's attitudes to bisexuality can be jumbled as it may be for understanding what it is to be transgender or queer. It is painful to be misunderstood. The LGBTQ community has mostly been pegged as “different.” Stereotypes have been prevalent.

There are as many different types of people and personalities in the LGBTQ community as there are people. We are all individuals. I want to break down the binary way of thinking and help others to question their assumptions, provide more education, and share more stories. I want to provide context and history.

What was the best decision you made in the past year in your professional life in the past year, and what was the worst? Tell us why.

The best decision I’ve made this past year was to say “yes” to more. While continuing to support the business leaders in continued growth and sustained business continuity I also said yes to joining some of my HR colleagues in forming what we call “The Thrive Team.”

Huge change management efforts were implemented across the entire company, globally. I said ‘yes’ to co-leading the newly formed LGBTQA Employee Network Group.

I said ‘yes’ to joining the Pride United Advisory Board. I said ‘yes’ to leading weekly personal development sessions with my direct HR team to discuss the hottest topics and current events. Each thing I said ‘yes’ to, informed and supported each of the other areas.

The worst was balancing my personal life with my work life. I was called to action and I stepped up. What I neglected to do was to take care of myself physically and emotionally in the first few months of the pandemic. I was losing energy and focus. I had to find the balance.

What is the achievement are you most proud of when it comes to your professional life and why:

My biggest accomplishment has been that I’ve known that it is never too late to start or learn something new. I went back to school in my forties to pursue a degree in a field I was passionate about. I was scared but I did it. I went on to get another graduate degree.

I became the oldest intern at the company where I work now. I was willing to be thrown into the deep end. I trusted that I would have the resources and support to thrive. I looked for opportunities to network and learn. I was willing to make mistakes and work hard. I sought out mentors and I remained curious.

I’ve been willing to take jobs that did not pay much or have the status because I knew I would get value from learning all that I could learn before moving to the next role. I brought this open, growth mindset into my work, supporting leaders and employees to be the best they can be.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities when it comes to the Pride movement?

Keysight has always operated with the understanding that increased diversity, equity, and inclusion equate to increased value creation, profitability, employee retention, and a healthy company culture. I am proud to work for a company that walks the talk.

This past year we have partnered with the NeuroLeadership Institute to run learning sprints with the goal to improve the quality and diversity of hiring.

In the last 12 months, Keysight made it a requirement for all of Keysight managers to complete a Yale University course, Fostering Inclusion and Diversity.

We have approved five new Employee Network Group (ENG) charters in different regions around the world. I have been co-leading the newly formed LGBTQ Global ENG and championing the start of four other new ENGs.

As a senior leader at Keysight and as a member of the Keysight LGBTQA ENG, I joined the United Way of the Wine Country’s Pride United Advisory Board and Keysight became an official sponsor.

Keysight applauds the efforts this organization that aims to identify, support, and advocate for the diverse needs of Sonoma County LGBTQ+ community by advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion through their funding local programs and services. Our LGBTAQ and Keysight Diversity Allies ENGs will collaborate to publish internally, articles, resources and personal stories to all employees and we will host external, educational speakers on LGBTQA and inclusive issues.

Words that best describe you: Direct; kind; compassionate; maintains high standards, curious, active listener; coachable; and creative.

As a successful professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

Working in a company comprised mostly of analytical engineers, I was initially intimidated and did not feel I would be taken seriously. I worried I would not be strategic enough or lead with an analytical mind.

My approach was to bring in dialogue and questions. I went in with an open mind to learn about the business, the team, the dynamics, etc. and started from there. My open-minded and consultative role has served me well.

Now tell us who influenced, mentored or inspired you in the area of the Pride movement, and tell us why:

I grew up in the Bay Area and was a teen in the 70’s. I remember the White Night riots, sparked by the assassination of SF Mayor, George Moscone and Board of Supervisor, Harvey Milk.

I heard Harvey Milk speak a few times. He was one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States. His courageous openly gay stance was an inspiration to me. I wanted to find out all that I could. His talks, his courage, and his commitment to advocate for gay rights sparked a fire in me.

Current reading: “Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action” by Simon Sinek; “Thrive: The Facilitator’s Guide to Radically Inclusive Meetings” by Mark Smutny; “Funhome: A Family Tragicomic “by Alison Bechdel; “Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace” by Mark Craemer

Most want to meet: I wish I could have had a cup of coffee and interview Virginia Woolf. I would ask her what she would have advised her younger self. I would ask her what she thought about our current environment in the year 2021.

Stress relievers: Walking my dog. Creating art while listening to chill jazz

Favorite activities outside work: Deep Dialogue with my partner; sharing diverse views and ideas my women’s group; taking walks all around Sonoma County; creating abstract art; designing personal development workshops and tools.

Those who care about you, what would they say are your best qualities?

I care deeply about the human condition

I take action

I’m a good listener and cheerleader

I can help people find their passion and calling

