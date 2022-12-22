HR manager hired at Santa Rosa commercial real estate firm Keegan & Coppin

Evelyn Ofiteru is the new human relations manager for Keegan & Coppin Company Inc.

The Santa Rosa-based commercial real estate company with other offices in Petaluma, Larkspur and Napa stated Ofiteru has experience in human resources, workers’ compensation claims administration and insurance in the North Bay and beyond.

Ofiteru graduated magna cum laude from UCLA and was a member of its Phi Beta Kappa Society. She holds a SHRM-CP certification and an ARM-E designation. She also earned a human resources management certificate from Sonoma State University.