Humility, flexibility and drive make local city administrator one of North Bay Forty Under 40

Andrew J. Sturmfels wears many different hats in his job. His flexibility and focus are one of the reasons he has been named one of this year’s North Bay Business Journal Forty under 40.

As Healdsburg’s assistant city manager, he oversees a number of city departments, including human resources and finance, as well as IT and risk management.

“As a leader we need to be humble, willing and ready to serve any role in our organization – no job should ever be below us. We can build teamwork, trust, and credibility in organizations through our actions,” Sturmfels said.

He is also leading multiple city projects that focus on various topics, such as diversity and inclusion, climate awareness and cannabis business regulation. And, he is spearheading the city’s efforts to build partnerships with several community-based organizations.

“I set personal and professional goals for myself every year,” he added. “I’m looking forward to successfully completing the city’s first Climate Mobilization Strategy and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan later this year. Both projects have the potential to be transformative for our city.”

Sturmfels’ believes one of his greatest professional accomplishments is the development of a modern telework policy for working Californians.

When the pandemic hit, the policy became critical to California’s ability to keep state programs operating and ensure public services continued.

“The long-term result is a transformative shift to more telework in state government, which benefits employees, state departments, and citizens who are receiving services,” he said.

Sturmfels also has a passion for teaching.

Alongside his duties with the city of Healdsburg, he also teaches as an adjunct faculty member for Sonoma State University’s Master in Public Administration program. He leads classes on public finance and budgeting, human resources and administrative law.

Sturmfels lives in Healdsburg with his wife and three kids.

One of his personal goals for himself and his family was to buy a house, and he’s thrilled to say his family is soon closing on a house he believes is a perfect fit.