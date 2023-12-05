Hundreds of new homes planned for North Vallejo

Over 400 new homes are on track to replace a blighted, abandoned shopping center in Vallejo.

San Francisco-based developer Jackson Square Properties plans to build 429 homes at 5180 Sonoma Blvd., replacing the graffitied remains of a Walmart that closed in 2007. The Vallejo Planning Commission unanimously voted last month to advance the developer's project.

"We look forward to the great improvement that this new housing will make on the image of our city as people enter Vallejo from American Canyon," Mayor Robert McConnell said in a statement last week.

Jackson Square Properties currently plans to price all units in the project's 11 buildings at market rates. Vallejo's 2023-2031 Housing Element lists the project at "above moderate" affordability.

Following previous direction from the Vallejo City Council, the city's planning division is drafting a proposed ordinance which would require a portion of homes in the new development to rent below market rates. Planning Commissioner Donald Douglass noted the importance of affordable housing in curbing homelessness.

"If we're going to build large projects like this, it just seems that we in good conscience should consider that," he told developers at last month's meeting.

Planned amenities at the new development include a swimming pool, courtyards and a fitness room. Many units will have balconies and patios, and the parking lot will feature electric vehicle charging stations.

McConnell noted that the property is privately owned and the city had no control over its previous owner's decision to abandon it for so many years.

Commissioner Peggy Cohen-Thompson, who works as a real estate broker, said she's had her eye on 5180 Sonoma Blvd. for a long time and is excited to see a developer put it to use.

"I think it's great and it shows what we are doing in Vallejo, that we are moving forward," she said.

Jackson Square Properties did not immediately return a request for information on the project's current timelines.

In a July submission to the city, the developer had said it envisioned getting into construction by October and completing the project in 24 months, according to documents.

The company currently is building The Domaine at Napa Junction, a 291-unit, 17 building, garden-style apartment complex at 300 Aviation Way near in American Canyon just east of Napa County Airport. Construction started in October 2022, and it’s set for completion in fall 2024.

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report.