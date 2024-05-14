Interstate 80 in Solano County to see tolls on express lanes next year

Come next year, Interstate 80 commuters without passengers, a FasTrak pass or an electric vehicle may find it pricier to travel during rush hour in Solano County.

Caltrans began construction on the three-year, $244 million Solano I-80 Express lanes project in 2022. The project between Red Top Road in Fairfield and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville includes 18 miles of express lanes with tolls in both directions.

Carpoolers on the express lanes, as well as bus drivers, motorcycles and eligible clean-air vehicles pay half-price tolls or travel toll-free with a FasTrak Flex or FasTrak CAV. Solo motorists can pay tolls to use the lanes but must have a FasTrak transponder tag.

Like other Bay Area express lanes, the toll amounts are based on traffic congestion and determined at the time of travel. Money from the tolls will be used to expand the express lane network and to help pay for equipment, maintenance and enforcement by the California Highway Patrol.

“The purpose is to make carpooling more efficient. In an ideal world, the lanes will be filled with legitimate carpools, (thus) generating no revenue. The goal is to create new carpool customers,” said John Goodwin, spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area. “This is a game changer.”

As regular commuters and frequent travelers know, the stretch of freeway can see heavy traffic at any time of day including weekends.

“Some of Solano County’s worst traffic is on the weekends,” Goodwin said.

With average daily traffic surpassing 200,000 vehicles, the Central Valley’s I-80 corridor is one of the most heavily used roads in the Bay Area, according to multiple studies. The Fairfield-Vacaville corridor’s busiest spot (averaging 215,000 vehicles per day) lies at the Air Base Parkway ramp near Travis Air Force Base.

The authority’s Executive Director Daryl Halls said relieving congestion is a priority for transportation agencies in the high-growth area. Traffic between the Bay Area and the greater Sacramento region is expected to increase by 35% by 2040.

With Caltrans continuing to make the physical improvements on a project that started out with environmental impact reports 15 years ago, the toll ‘gantries’ (overhead structures) are going up.

Over half the funding for the project, $123 million, comes from funding set aside by California Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

The project doesn’t come without a measure of concern for some area small businesses that may see less traffic to their shops and restaurants if tolls are imposed.

Solano/Napa Small Business Development Center Executive Director Tim Murrill remarked that he’s “disappointed” with the toll element of the project.

“This is just another example layered onto small business in California,” Murrill said, in describing concerns specific to small shops.

Overall, the city of Fairfield supports the express lane project.

“While we acknowledge concerns about its potential impact on small businesses, we believe that the project’s overall benefits such as faster access to Fairfield can lead to increased economic activity,” city spokesman Bill Way said.