‘I have faith downtown’s going to have a real surge’: Retail business owners weigh in on state of downtown Santa Rosa

SARA EDWARDS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 2, 2023, 1:10PM
Updated 1 hour ago

This story is part of a series. To read more stories, go here.

Ru Scott’s Fourth Street boutique, Punch Clothing, has been there for 25 years, and she’s watched the downtown in front of her storefront change.

She, along with other longtime business owners, have survived wildfires, economic challenges and a global pandemic.

The downtown energy shifted, in her opinion, after the Tubbs Fire in 2017 and didn’t start to return until 2021, when many pandemic restrictions lifted.

Scott said she looks forward to several new housing developments planned for the area, and said she would love to see downtown Santa Rosa get an aesthetic face-lift and have free parking again.

“I have faith that (downtown’s) going to have a real surge,” Scott said.

But even though the easing of pandemic restrictions was a blessing for local brick-and-mortar businesses, the downtown retail climate faces ongoing challenges as consumers continue to opt for buying online.

This has forced business owners to adapt and innovate, others have opted to move or close their storefronts entirely.

Cupcake, a child’s clothing boutique in Courthouse Square, moved to Montgomery Village earlier this year after being in downtown since 2005.

Disguise the Limit costume shop in Railroad Square closed after 43 years of business because of the decline in foot traffic and consumer preference for big box stores or Amazon. The owner, Jenny DeYoung, moved her design company online.

But other businesses, mostly dining, have either recently opened or have plans to open in the next few years.

What the research shows

The Santa Rosa Economic Development Quarterly Report from July found that despite economic recovery from the height of the pandemic, retail vacancy rates in Sonoma County rose slightly since the third quarter of 2022.

We previously reported data from commercial real estate firm Keegan & Coppin that found that vacancy rates for downtown rose to around 21% in 2023.

The economic development quarterly report, which also used findings from Keegan & Coppin, found that while North Bay retail continues to face challenges, including changes in consumer spending habits, essential retail such as grocery stores or restaurants continue to see an increase in demand.

A grocery store could be in the future for downtown Santa Rosa after the city agreed to enter into negotiations with developer Hugh Futrell and affordable housing developer Burbank Housing, who submitted a joint proposal that includes a grocery market and child care facility.

City of Santa Rosa Chief Financial Officer Alan Alton said sales tax for downtown has held steady over the last decade at 11% of the overall sales tax revenue the city collects.

Sales tax sank to a low 6% during the second quarter of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, and has slowly made its way back to pre-pandemic levels.

Many business owners and residents wonder why neighboring cities such as Healdsburg, Petaluma and Sonoma seem to have more vibrant downtowns and appear more successful than downtown Santa Rosa.

Economic development department director Raissa de la Rosa said there are multiple factors that differentiate Santa Rosa from neighboring Sonoma County cities.

“Ideally, you want a good mix of restaurants, retail and services (in downtown),” she said. “Some factors in our downtown don’t exist anywhere else.”

De la Rosa is referring to a number of amenities and services such as homelessness resource centers and the multiple federal and local government offices housed in downtown Santa Rosa.

“We (Santa Rosa) were developed differently than Healdsburg, Petaluma or Sonoma,” de la Rosa said. “They don’t have a freeway that got built through their downtown but what it did allow is for the two areas of downtown (Courthouse Square and Railroad Square) to develop uniquely.”

Homeless, lack of free parking

A number of downtown business owners contacted by The Press Democrat said the presence of people experiencing homelessness and the lack of free parking have had an impact on both attracting customers and retaining employees.

Cristina Hudlin, co-owner of clothing boutique Ooh La Luxe, said her employees at their downtown Santa Rosa location have to either park at the mall or the business has to pay an extra monthly fee for employees to park in a parking lot, an expense the business doesn’t have to pay for its other locations.

Her employees also say they feel uncomfortable walking to their cars at night. She notes there are the customers who leave the store when someone experiencing homelessness comes in, or they leave to put more money in the meter to avoid a ticket.

“Most of the homeless people are super cool and I always say hi, but then there are people that struggle with a mental health issue and I think that’s where things start to become scary for employees,” Hudlin said. “Out of all of our locations, our Santa Rosa location seems a little more unsafe... but overall, our Santa Rosa store does do very well.”

While many have noted lower foot traffic, businesses are still hopeful for continued success downtown.

Mercedes Hernandez, owner of Holee Vintage on Fourth Street in Courthouse Square and founder of the craft market for millenial-owned businesses The SoCo Market , felt downtown needed new businesses to restore it to the “hot spot” it once was.

She applauds the city’s efforts to bring people, especially youth, back downtown.

“Having events (like the SoCo Market) and things like that has definitely helped and I know a lot of businesses benefit,” Hernandez said. “I think we’re heading in the right direction as far as putting downtown Santa Rosa as a destination that people want to visit again.”

Keven Brown, owner of longtime gift and stationary store Corrick’s near the corner of Fourth and D Streets, is optimistic.

After nearly 31 years as owner, he’s watched downtown go through ebbs and flows and feels that the events and current line-up of businesses have brought young people to downtown.

But he feels that communication of downtown projects and advertising of city held events is minimal and there needs to be more to encourage new visitors to explore the area.

Other downtown Santa Rosa business owners share the same optimism as Scott, Hernandez and Brown. They believe bringing a range of new businesses will help bring back foot traffic and that housing will encourage more activity downtown.

But other business owners are much less sanguine.

Lewis Deng, owner of Urban plant shop House of Botanicals, agrees that new kinds of business will help bring foot traffic downtown but feels downtown isn’t attractive for tourists and visitors.

He said his business on D Street in Courthouse Square doesn’t get a lot of foot traffic and that most of his customers find him through his social media marketing efforts, especially the store’s Instagram which has a hefty 15.8 thousand followers.

Cupcake children’s boutique owner Jenny Romeyn share’s Deng’s opinion.

She moved her business to Montgomery Village back in March after 18 years of operating in downtown Santa Rosa. Romeyn said she felt like discussion around change downtown was just that: mostly talk with little action.

“I realized at some point, it was like running on a hamster wheel and never getting anywhere,” Romeyn said. “I saw so much potential for downtown and I thought I’d be able to have a hand in changing it and fixing it up because I do think it could be amazing.”

Two squares divided

When Jenny DeYoung spoke with The Press Democrat back in March, she said the lack of foot traffic and promotion for Railroad Square contributed to her decision to close her costume rental shop Disguise the Limit.

She said the efforts to bring people to the area have only been met with more hurdles and lack of promotion to Railroad Square keeps tourists and visitors away.

“The location here is really poor in the sense that the division of Fourth Street in Santa Rosa really confuses the tourists and hurts our local economy,” DeYoung said, referring to planning and construction decisions to build the Santa Rosa Plaza shopping mall, elevate Highway 101 and create parking lots underneath it in the middle of downtown.

“There’s no promotion of this area.”

While Railroad Square is considered within the boundaries of downtown Santa Rosa, business owners feel they are overlooked when it comes to input on downtown issues or receiving city support.

Kris Wilson, executive director for the Historic Railroad Square Association, added that there’s always been a perceived separation between Old Courthouse Square and Railroad Square, something she actively wants to change.

She said the association plans to work more with Santa Rosa Plaza shopping mall and the Downtown Action District to create solutions on easier flow between the two parts of downtown when the mall closes in the evening.

Railroad Square’s The Batcave Comics & Toys owner Mike Holbrook feels much of the focus on bringing people downtown is on Courthouse Square and that parking and decisions made by the city government, such as bringing back the paid parking, are hurting downtown.

“People aren’t spending as much money and it’s made it a struggle for our downtown Santa Rosa shop,” he said.

Justine Malone, owner of Cast Away Yarn Shop on Fourth Street, feels that Railroad Square has taken a turn for the better over the last six months. She said the new businesses, restaurants and events over the summer have brought interest back to the area allowing people to feel more safe.

A further look into safety efforts in downtown Santa Rosa will be explored later in this series.

But she shares Wilson and DeYoung’s view on downtown separation and wants to see more city held events in Railroad Square.

She said many residents felt the neighborhood wasn’t a safe place to walk, but as the association has ramped up efforts to improve the district, she feels that narrative doesn’t fit anymore.

“It seems like Railroad Square is playing second fiddle to what the city prioritizes,” Malone said. “We could really use the city’s help in overcoming that stigma.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.

This story is part of a series. To read more stories, go here.

Show Comment