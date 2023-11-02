‘I have faith downtown’s going to have a real surge’: Retail business owners weigh in on state of downtown Santa Rosa

This story is part of a series. To read more stories, go here .

Ru Scott’s Fourth Street boutique, Punch Clothing, has been there for 25 years, and she’s watched the downtown in front of her storefront change.

She, along with other longtime business owners, have survived wildfires, economic challenges and a global pandemic.

The downtown energy shifted, in her opinion, after the Tubbs Fire in 2017 and didn’t start to return until 2021, when many pandemic restrictions lifted.

Scott said she looks forward to several new housing developments planned for the area, and said she would love to see downtown Santa Rosa get an aesthetic face-lift and have free parking again.

“I have faith that (downtown’s) going to have a real surge,” Scott said.

But even though the easing of pandemic restrictions was a blessing for local brick-and-mortar businesses, the downtown retail climate faces ongoing challenges as consumers continue to opt for buying online.

This has forced business owners to adapt and innovate, others have opted to move or close their storefronts entirely.

Cupcake, a child’s clothing boutique in Courthouse Square, moved to Montgomery Village earlier this year after being in downtown since 2005.

Disguise the Limit costume shop in Railroad Square closed after 43 years of business because of the decline in foot traffic and consumer preference for big box stores or Amazon. The owner, Jenny DeYoung, moved her design company online.

But other businesses, mostly dining, have either recently opened or have plans to open in the next few years.

What the research shows

The Santa Rosa Economic Development Quarterly Report from July found that despite economic recovery from the height of the pandemic, retail vacancy rates in Sonoma County rose slightly since the third quarter of 2022.

We previously reported data from commercial real estate firm Keegan & Coppin that found that vacancy rates for downtown rose to around 21% in 2023.

The economic development quarterly report, which also used findings from Keegan & Coppin, found that while North Bay retail continues to face challenges, including changes in consumer spending habits, essential retail such as grocery stores or restaurants continue to see an increase in demand.

A grocery store could be in the future for downtown Santa Rosa after the city agreed to enter into negotiations with developer Hugh Futrell and affordable housing developer Burbank Housing, who submitted a joint proposal that includes a grocery market and child care facility.

City of Santa Rosa Chief Financial Officer Alan Alton said sales tax for downtown has held steady over the last decade at 11% of the overall sales tax revenue the city collects.

Sales tax sank to a low 6% during the second quarter of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, and has slowly made its way back to pre-pandemic levels.

Many business owners and residents wonder why neighboring cities such as Healdsburg, Petaluma and Sonoma seem to have more vibrant downtowns and appear more successful than downtown Santa Rosa.

Economic development department director Raissa de la Rosa said there are multiple factors that differentiate Santa Rosa from neighboring Sonoma County cities.

“Ideally, you want a good mix of restaurants, retail and services (in downtown),” she said. “Some factors in our downtown don’t exist anywhere else.”

De la Rosa is referring to a number of amenities and services such as homelessness resource centers and the multiple federal and local government offices housed in downtown Santa Rosa.

“We (Santa Rosa) were developed differently than Healdsburg, Petaluma or Sonoma,” de la Rosa said. “They don’t have a freeway that got built through their downtown but what it did allow is for the two areas of downtown (Courthouse Square and Railroad Square) to develop uniquely.”

Homeless, lack of free parking

A number of downtown business owners contacted by The Press Democrat said the presence of people experiencing homelessness and the lack of free parking have had an impact on both attracting customers and retaining employees.

Cristina Hudlin, co-owner of clothing boutique Ooh La Luxe, said her employees at their downtown Santa Rosa location have to either park at the mall or the business has to pay an extra monthly fee for employees to park in a parking lot, an expense the business doesn’t have to pay for its other locations.