Icon Aircraft of Solano County chooses new president

Jason Huang has been named president of Vacaville-based ICON Aircraft, maker of the ICON A5 light sport aircraft.

The company stated that Huang has more than 30 years of engineering and management experience in the manufacturing and software industries, with deep experience in product research and development methodologies as well as end-to-end product development, which is an ideal fit for ICON as the company continues to expand.

Prior to joining ICON, Huang worked at EMC and OpenText as head of cloud platform engineering and operations. He holds a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Queen Mary University of London, plus master’s and bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China.

Former fighter and airline pilot Kirk Hawkins started Icon Aircraft in Los Angeles and moved to a 140,000-square-foot facility in Vacaville in 2015. The following year, the company opened a 300,000-square-foot composite factory in Tijuana, Mexico. Final assembly is done in Vacaville.

The company also has operations in Florida and a nationwide network of flight training partners.