Industrial parts distributor Motion expands Sonoma County footprint

Five years after making a local acquisition, Motion Industries Inc., a distributor of industrial replacement parts and supplies in North America and Australasia, is expanding its North Bay footprint further.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7925049&lat=38.5052871&z=11">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The Atlanta-area company, which is part of Napa Auto Parts chain owner General Parts Company, in November leased 8,773 square feet of industrial space at 3130 Regional Parkway, Suite B, in the business parks east of Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

Motion in 2018 acquired Santa Rosa-based Power Industries Inc., also known as Santa Rosa MRO, reported online trade publication Mobile Hydraulic Tips. Founded in 1951, Power distributed industrial maintenance, repair and operations items such as bearings, transmission fluid, hoses and fittings in Santa Rosa and Napa.

Today, Motion has branch stores locally in Ukiah, Santa Rosa and Napa, and it has a Conveyance Solutions service center in Benicia.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bcwOu6NwE5U">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GtVZ-j4FT0o">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Mike Flitner of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. represented Motion in the lease deal, while Flitner and fellow Keegan & Coppin agent Shawn Johnson brokered the deal for property owner Richard Schram.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.