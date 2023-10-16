IRS extends tax deadline for Californians impacted by winter storms

The IRS has extended the deadline a second time for California taxpayers who were impacted by the severe winter storms in the state in December and January. Taxpayers who were affected now have until Nov. 16 to file their 2022 taxes.

The deadline had been previously extended to Oct. 16. That six-month extension from the normal April deadline was to give Californians more time to claim a deduction for a disaster loss.

A news release said the IRS relief is based on three different FEMA disaster declarations covering the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that hit many California counties in late 2022 and early 2023.

Taxpayers in California’s 58 counties, except for Lassen, Modoc and Shasta counties, automatically qualify for this extension, according to the release.

