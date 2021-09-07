IRS faces uphill battle processing returns, refunds. How that impacts North Bay business

Taxpayers may be asking themselves an age-old question coming off one pandemic year filled with a tidal wave of perks and another in which the U.S. Congress entertains the idea of placing the wealthy in a higher bracket.

Does the Internal Revenue Service need overhauling?

For months, the IRS has remained overloaded with more cases than it can handle, agency representatives say. Judging from the response time or the lack thereof, there are not enough service representatives to field the inquiries from taxpayers.

Following enactment of the American Rescue Plan, many taxpayers had already filed their tax returns, not knowing they would get additional refunds. One excludes up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations.

According to Forbes, more than 8.7 million refunds have been issued, totaling $10 billion, on unemployment tax refunds alone. Unemployment went into the double digits at the height of the pandemic.

IRS California field spokesman Raphael Tulino said the agency as of July was at least 13 million transactions behind in processing rounds of stimulus checks, tax return refunds from 2020 and refunds written in the fine print of penalties waived.

With the delay debacle, the North Bay Business Journal asked a handful of accountants and wealth advisers:

Jon Dal Poggetto, CPA, of Dal Poggetto & Co. in Santa Rosa

Financial planner Chuck Root of Double Eagle Financial in Santa Rosa

Wealth adviser John MacKay of Exchange Bank in Santa Rosa

Financial adviser Neil Hennessy of Hennessy Advisors Inc. in Novato

Wealth adviser Matt Delaney of JDH Wealth Management in Santa Rosa

Should the federal tax code and/or the IRS itself be overhauled, especially since the U.S. government has initiated dramatic tax changes relative to stimulus?

Jon P. Dal Poggetto, managing partner, Dal Poggetto & Company LLP (courtesy photo)

Jon Dal Poggetto: I don’t believe an overhaul of the tax code is necessarily a solution to the current issues that are plaguing the IRS. The agency has been handed a great deal of responsibility from the COVID-19 tax relief provisions, and I don’t think their aging infrastructure could support both those responsibilities and yet still perform its normal tax administration functions effectively.

We have seen a great deal of client frustration with the IRS lately, due to their backlog of work created during the pandemic.

I think the IRS needs budgetary help. We have seen situations where the agents can’t perform their work because their ancient laptop computers are not functioning, and they need to send them to an IT department for repair before they can work on a case.

Chuck Root, managing director, Double Eagle Financial (courtesy photo)

Chuck Root: Before the last president gutted the (IRS), the department used to be viable — although many of the past presidents have used the IRS to punish their competition and enemies. Currently, the IRS appears to be short staffed and lacks computing power to take care of its current business.

We use to have audits that were called tax compliance audits, where the IRS would come in and ask for every part of the detail to back up your business and/or personal return. This was one way to keep the auditors and the public sharp about what could be deducted.

John E. Mackey is a senior vice president with Exchange Bank Trust and Investment Management. (courtesy of Exchange Bank)

John MacKay: I do not think that the federal income tax code should be overhauled. In my experience, there are serious consequences to dramatic changes in the tax code that can lead to significant unintended consequences for the people who politicians most wish to help. The tax simplification act of 1986 was designed, among other things, to eliminate egregious write-offs that promote activities that don’t make economic sense.

Many believe the severe recession that followed that tax reform was caused, in part, by the changes in the code that reduced the tax benefits for real estate and capital equipment purchases.

Neil Hennessy is the CEO of Hennessy Advisors in Novato (Rob Villanueva photo)

Neil Hennessy: The time for tax reform is not now.

There is so much going on around the world, including the COVID-19 virus, schools re-opening, supply chain concerns, human rights in Afghanistan, our U.S. border issues, business shutdowns, mask-wearing protocols and more. I believe the American people and our corporate business leaders need a breather.

Matthew Delaney is a wealth adviser at JDH Wealth. (courtesy of JDH Wealth)

Matt Delaney: “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain except death and taxes,” (said) Benjamin Franklin (in) 1789. I add to that famous statement the opinion that scientists will be able to eliminate death before taxes are ever eliminated.

Obviously, taxes will never go away, since the federal government needs tax money to pay its bills. The question then becomes what is the best way for the federal government to tax its citizens? (How about implementing) a flat tax similar to state sales tax or staying with the current progressive tax structure? The latter is much more complicated but is viewed as being fairer, since the wealthy pay a higher share of the tax.

Data from the Tax Foundation shows that the top 10% earners pay over 70% of total income taxes.

Given that a flat tax will probably never happen, (since) it is so regressive to those on the lower income scale, can the income tax code be simplified enough to make it such that one does not need to hire a professional tax preparer to get (an) annual tax return completed?

According to the Tax Foundation, the Internal Revenue Code was 409,000 words in 1955. As of 2016, it has grown to over 2.4 million words. That is a six-fold increase over this 60-year period. And this does not even include all the IRS regulations and court cases to help support, define and interpret the code.

Can there be any type of simplification or are we just stuck with an ever-increasing complex tax code? In certain areas, the answer is yes. Back in 2019, Congress doubled the standard deduction. For many Americans, this change simplified their tax returns as the need for itemizing deductions went away.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, biotech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. For 25 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times, now a part of the Union Tribune in San Diego County, along with the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. She graduated from Fullerton College. Reach her at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com