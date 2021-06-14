‘It is completely throughout the supply chain’: Northern California manufacturers scramble to find what they need

North Bay manufacturers are struggling to meet consumer demand, but facing a significant handicap - a broken supply chain.

The cause of this disruption varies depending on the supplier, though the pandemic, winter storms in the Gulf states, tariffs on China, and transportation issues are common across most sectors. This includes food and beverage manufactures, industries relying on computer chips, as well as products using glass and plastic.

“It’s the metals, it’s the plastics, it’s across the board. It’s a very challenging time,” Michael Turner, director of purchasing for Sutter Instrument, said regarding what is hard to get. “It is completely throughout the supply chain. There is a different set of problems at different levels.”

The Novato firm makes precision instruments for the life sciences, electrophysiology equipment, light sources, microscopes, micromanipulators, optical instruments, and microinjection equipment.

Supply line breaks and hiccups are not new, but what makes this crisis different is it’s not just one industry being affected or just one reason for the problems.

“We definitely are feeling the impacts of multiple areas in the supply chain. Some of it is the effects of COVID, and some of it for us in Northern California is the drought,” Kristel Corson, chief revenue officer for Clover Sonoma, said.

The Petaluma-based dairy company is contending with shortages of resin to make plastic jugs and cardboard for shipping. Clover used to rely on a six-week lead time for packaging, now it is double that, Corson said. Feed prices are escalating, which is blamed on the drought that is sucking California fields and reservoirs dry.

Supplies running low Not one of the 18 industries monitored by the Institute for Supply Management for its Customers’ Inventories Index reported higher customer inventories in May. Here are the16 industries reporting customers’ inventories as too low during May — listed in order: • Wood products • Primary metals • Textile mills • Apparel, leather and allied products • Fabricated metal products • Computer and electronic products • Transportation equipment • Chemical products • Machinery • Plastics and rubber products • Paper products • Food, beverage and tobacco products • Furniture and related products • Electrical equipment, appliances and components • Nonmetallic mineral products • Miscellaneous manufacturing Source: Institute for Supply Management

The China factor

When the pandemic took hold in March 2020 businesses worldwide ground to a halt. While that is when most consumers started to notice stores had a hard time keeping items in stock and ordering online wasn’t always a solution, supply issues were first dramatically impacted with the escalation of the U.S.–China trade war initiated by the Trump administration.

“The U.S.–China thing with the tariffs didn't help. Manufacturing is never coming back to the U.S. That kind of stuff didn’t make sense originally and it doesn't make sense now,” Sutter’s Turner said.

After all, most of those tariffs have not changed since Joe Biden became president.

“Average U.S. tariffs on imports from China remain elevated at 19.3 percent. These tariffs are more than six times higher than before the trade war began in 2018. These tariffs cover 66.4 percent of Chinese exports to the United States,” according to Peterson Institute for International Economics.

ETwater relies on imported electronics components, chips and other parts to build its smart irrigation controller. Shortages range from 20 to 52 weeks, according to Kevin Heverin with the Novato company.

The Marin County company is a subsidiary of Jain Irrigation, one of the largest irrigation manufacturers in the world.

Heverin believes some of the added costs from suppliers is directly tied to the tariffs.

Encore Glass representatives in Fairfield are adamant the U.S. government has created chaos for the glass container industry. It goes beyond the tariffs. Initially, though, the industry was impacted 20 to 30 years ago when U.S. glass companies started closing because more companies began using plastic for their bottle needs.

Chinese glass makers quickly filled the void.

Then came the tariffs. Shortly thereafter the U.S. Department of Commerce found in favor of the American Glass Packaging Coalition, which had accused China of dumping glass products in the U.S. as rock bottom prices. This meant anti-dumping duties had to be paid by China because foreign companies doing business in the United States are not allowed to charge less than what it costs to produce the item. However, the United States International Trade Commission in October 2020 reversed the earlier decision.