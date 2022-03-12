‘It’s a labor of love for us,’ founder of Santa Rosa company explains passion for tracking climate change

Editor's Note: The Press Democrat is publishing a series of stories about Sonoma County innovators who are tackling global warming.

Tucked upstairs in an office building a few blocks north of Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa is the headquarters of Remote Sensing Systems, one of the nation’s leading private businesses devoted to measuring global warming.

For decades, company scientists have analyzed data collected by satellites, and they make that data freely available to researchers worldwide with a steely determination to accurately measure changes in the complex system known as climate.

“Our work is essential for understanding climate and changes in climate. We work very hard to get the right answer. We’re all about accuracy,” said senior research scientist Carl Mears in an interview conducted remotely with three of the scientists in late February.

“Our key clients are scientists. It’s a labor of love for us,” said company founder and CEO Frank Wentz.

The data from satellites is particularly valuable for understanding climate because it measures the earth and lets scientists look for geographically distributed changes, Mears said.

It’s also important because it’s real, he said. Much climate analysis today uses computer models, to try to forecast the challenges ahead. The satellite data lets the scientists compare the computer model predictions against real results.

“It’s really important to monitor what is actually happening. Otherwise, when you’re predicting with climate models, how do you know it’s accurate?” Mears said.

Remote Sensing Systems is garnering attention worldwide for its work and the scientists behind it:

When Reuters news service published its list of the world’s most influential climate scientists in April, for instance, Wentz was #469 out of 1,000 and the only one in the private sector. All others were with universities, think tanks, government agencies, institutes, laboratories and the like.

Wentz is also a fellow at the American Meteorological Society and the American Geophysical Union, and Remote Sensing Systems scientists contribute to the society’s annual State of the Climate report.

Work by Remote Sensing Systems scientists sometimes plops them right in the middle of controversies that roil the world’s efforts to understand global warming.

For example, their analyses show the troposphere, which is the lower levels of the atmosphere, has not warmed as fast as most climate models predict. These facts have grabbed the attention of global warming skeptics.

Remote Sensing Systems scientists say temperature in the troposphere over the tropics, which is thought to play a key role in the climate system, has been going up 0.18 degrees centigrade per decade, while computer models average 0.30 degrees, according to the American Meteorological Society’s 2020 climate report.

But the Santa Rosa scientists also say their research consistently tells them this: The earth is warming, largely driven by people releasing more greenhouse gases. And while the exact amount of the warming is not yet known, it’s less than some models claim, it’s real, it’s serious and it’s something humankind needs to deal with.

Wentz founded Remote Sensing Systems in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1974, moved it to the Bay Area in 1978 and settled the firm permanently in Santa Rosa in 1987. His 11-member team, which includes two of his daughters, one a scientist and one an environmental lawyer, collects and analyzes weather data from a network of research satellites.

These satellites have been sent aloft by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NASA, the U.S. Navy and others.

Thirteen of the satellites are still operating and pass over Sonoma County twice a day.

Instruments on these satellites observe the earth remotely and record microwave emissions from clouds, water vapor, rain, oxygen and temperatures on land, in the ocean and at various heights of the atmosphere. The satellites send this data to ground facilities where Remote Sensing Systems employees download it, study it, help make sure the system is working properly and create a free public record.

Years ago, Wentz realized his research was important to tracking challenges to the earth’s climate.

“I noticed the amount of water in the atmosphere. Microwaves can see that. Water vapor kept getting higher and higher, consistent with a warming climate.”

In the late 1990s when some scientists started saying the earth’s atmosphere was cooling, “I said that was not possible. I knew my data,” Wentz said. “If you’re going to measure, you better do it right.”

Today, Wentz’s seven scientists spend much of their time looking for problems, inconsistencies or any clues that the accuracy of the data is being compromised by, for example, satellites drifting out of their usual path, improperly calibrated instruments, or TV signals bouncing off of earth and striking a satellite.

“We look for consistency among different satellites. We compare decades, months, years,” Wentz said. “Just recently we detected changes in a Japanese satellite and developed a way of fixing it.”

Wentz and his team say scientific analysis of satellite data and problem-solving is critical to understanding what lies ahead.

“To protect the future, we need to understand the past,” he said.

That’s why recent changes in federal priorities are worrisome, he said.

While Remote Sensing Systems does some commercial work, for example for Ball Aerospace in Colorado, and has gotten occasional grants, it has relied mainly on ongoing research contracts with NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to pay its employees and make an 8% profit, Wentz said.

But last year, NASA switched to grants that do not cover profits, and that imperils Wentz’s business model of making his team’s work accessible to all scientists.

“We have more than 7,000 registered users. More than 1,000 papers have used our data. This is our biggest value. Now we have to try to find new funding,” said Wentz.

Mary Fricker is a retired Press Democrat business reporter. She lives near Graton. Reach her at mfricker@sonic.net.