‘It’s time for new ideas, new blood and a new vision:’ Amy’s Wicked Slush owner is selling her business

Healdsburg favorite Amy’s Wicked Slush is up for grabs after its current owner and founder listed the business for sale in December.

Amy Covin, who started the frozen treats business in May 2017, said she’s taken the business as far as she could and it’s time for someone new to continue its growth.

“It’s been quite a ride these last six years,” she said Tuesday. “I think it’s time for new blood, new ideas and a new vision.”

Covin had left a 25-year accounting career when she decided to start Amy’s Wicked Slush. Hailing from Boston, Covin grew up with slush and felt the need to bring it to Sonoma County.

The Healdsburg location was a quick success when it opened and served up to 1,500 customers daily on a summer weekend.

Her East Coast combination of soft-serve ice cream topped with a fruit-flavored slush brought the entrepreneur into the limelight of local business owners when she won Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Business of the Year.

The business, based in Healdsburg, has since expanded to three other locations around the North Bay: inside Santa Rosa’s Epicenter, the Sonoma Fun Center and in Novato, along with a food truck called “Wicked on Wheels” that brings the slush to events, festivals and markets.

Amy’s also makes its sprinkles in-house and introduced sugar cookie spoons not long after.

“I never expected the reception that it got,” Covin said of the business. “I’m grateful that I was able to take something from my way-back past and turn it into something really cool.”

Amy’s Wicked Slush is currently listed on LoopNet for just under $2.4 million and Covin said there has been growing interest from potential buyers.

Covin’s ideal buyer would be someone who wants to buy both the business and its land so the company can continue to expand.

Most of her current employees are young adults, with many only hired for seasonal positions. She said there’s a rotating crop of college-aged students but taking on a business is not something she feels they’d be ready for.

Her son, Benny, currently heads the slush truck and its local operations, which has become so big it’s almost a separate company. But she isn’t sure he’d want to take over the whole business and spend his summers away from his son.

“It really depends on how this will all flush out and it’ll be up to the new owner and I to facilitate as much as we can,” Covin said.

“I don’t really see anything changing too much over time but I’m looking for somebody with a vision of their own to take it and run with it.”

Covin loved that her Healdsburg location acted as a test kitchen of sorts for her to flesh out ideas but, she said, as the company was franchised, she wasn’t able to be both out on the deck talking with customers and at her desk doing work behind the scenes.

Once Upon A Slush served as an Amy’s franchise until its current owners, Juliet and Dave Pokorny, exited the company and rebranded the Petaluma shop to allow more creative freedom and meet the requests of the local community.

“This will give us an opportunity to be more responsive to our customers,” Juliet told the Petaluma Argus-Courier in October 2022.

Covin said she never wanted to be CEO of a larger corporation and felt that now is a good time to pass on the torch.

“I’m tired and my body is starting to fall apart, so I think it’s time for a change and to get some new life into it,” Covin said.

Covin wants to spend more time with her grandson, who recently turned 6 years old, once the business is sold and has plans to take more trips to Mexico while visiting friends and staying around in Sonoma County.

She still has a few ideas up her sleeve and has thought about starting a company that supplies other ice cream shops with homemade sprinkles, animal foods or turmeric cookies.

But her focus for now is to find the right owner for the business and help them transition to taking it over and continuing to help it grow.

“I will always feel that Wicked is the coolest thing I’ve ever done,” Covin said. “I can see myself at 90 years old saying ‘I did the coolest thing,’ so it’ll be bittersweet and I’m sure I’ll be crying as I walk away for the last time.”

