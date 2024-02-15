JCPenney closing store in Ukiah shopping center

As currently announced on the store windows, the JCPenney location in Ukiah will be closing soon.

"Nothing held back, store closing," the signs read, with no date given for the closure.

Inside the store Wednesday, no manager was available to speak with regarding details of the closure, such as when and why the store was closing, how many people were currently employed there, and whether or not employees would be offered jobs at other locations.

One employee at the store said she understood the business would be closing near the end of May, and that employees who were in the position to re-locate were being offered help in moving their jobs to other stores. The retailer’s other North Bay stores are in Santa Rosa and Fairfield.

Multiple attempts to reach representatives at JCPenney corporate offices were unsuccessful, as were multiple attempts to reach representatives at CIRE Equity, the owner of the Pear Tree Center. The 51,395-square-foot store at 205 N. Orchard Ave. is listed as available for lease.

At least two other businesses closed recently in the Pear Tree Center, including Rod's Shoes, which had operated in Ukiah for nearly 40 years.

"After 37 years, Rod has decided to close his doors and start enjoying retirement," the business posted on Facebook late last year, announcing that the business' last day would be Dec. 31, 2023. "The dream of owning a small-town, quality shoe store has been fulfilled, and more. We thank everyone for their constant support over the years."

That storefront appears to have been claimed by a new shoe store already, as a sign on the building announced that "Beck's Shoes (will be) opening very soon."

A few doors down from Rod's Shoes was D. Williams Jewelers, which also closed at the end of last year after being open even longer than Rod's Shoes — 41 years.

In between those recently closed businesses is Baskin-Robbins, which appears to be under renovation. Construction was underway inside the store Wednesday, and a sign declared the location to be "Under new ownership, under new management."

As to another empty building in the Pear Tree Center, the former Savings Bank of Mendocino County located near Lucky, Redwood Credit Union has applied for a major use permit from the city in order to occupy that site, but the application is currently incomplete, according to city planning staff.