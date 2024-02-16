JCPenney to close Ukiah location in May

The Pear Tree Center in Ukiah has undergone many changes over the last few months with another major blow coming from JCPenney’s decision to close its sole location at the neighborhood mall there.

A statement sent to The Press Democrat said the JCPenney in Pear Tree Center “will be closing its doors by May 26, 2024.”

“The decision to close a store is never an easy one,” a statement from the JCPenney Media Relations team said. “We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at our Ukiah location.”

The statement did not include a reason as to why the 51,000 square foot Ukiah location would close. The next closest location is at Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa.

Despite closing nearly a quarter of its 850 stores, JCPenney emerged from Chapter 11 reorganization in December 2020 with new owners, according to reporting from CBS News.

CEO Marc Rosen told the news outlet it plans to spend more than $1 billion by the end of 2025 to revive the department chain by remodeling stores, upgrading online shopping experience and making a more efficient supply network to ensure quicker online delivery.

As for the Pear Tree Center, reporting from BNN says JCPenney’s closing is not an isolated case citing two other businesses shuttering their locations: Rod’s Shoes and D. Williams Jewelers.

Representatives from Pear Tree did not immediately return The Press Democrat’s request for comment.

Despite a slew of closings announced, a few openings are also on the horizon such as Beck’s Shoes opening in the Rod’s Shoes storefront.

The Pear Tree Center is an open-air retail space along Highway 101 in Ukiah with stores including Lucky Supermarket, Ross Dress for Less and Big 5 Sporting Goods.

