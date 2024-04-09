Jimtown Store in Healdsburg officially has a new owner, plans to reopen currently in the works

The Jimtown Store along Highway 128 in Healdsburg will live on again under the ownership of local dim sum caterer Michelle Wood, who became the general store’s new owner on Leap Day in February.

Over the last month, Wood has been working to update the iconic general store, ordering new kitchen equipment and getting the building up to code before reopening.

But the cosmetic changes to the building will be minimal. Although the store is getting a fresh coat of paint, the new owner said it will have the same vibe as always.

“I’ve received so many messages and emails asking when we’re going to open and how excited everyone is,” Wood said. “It’s a historical landmark that brought so much joy to so many people, including me, and I”m so excited to be able to bring it back to life.“

Wood hopes to reopen later this summer with her own spin and new name Jimtown and Then Sum, which will combine the original general store concept with Wood’s catering business Dim Sum and Then Sum.

In 2021, Wood turned to her catering business full-time, making handmade dumplings, spring rolls and steamed buns for birthday parties, corporate events, baby showers, weddings and other events.

She learned the Jimtown Store was for sale while she was catering a wedding. She also learned the owner, Carrie Brown, was attending the same wedding.

“(The groom) goes ‘you should really talk to her’ and that’s essentially how the conversation got started,” Wood said.

The storefront with grab-and-go deli, breakfast, coffee and pastries will make its return with full service breakfast and lunch on the weekends. On Sundays, Wood will serve a Dim Sum brunch.

Dinners at the Jimtown Store will be pop up style with a set menu and required reservations. Wood said she may move to have regular dinner hours each weekend if there is enough interest.

She also wants to open the space up to more community events along with renting it out as an event space. Plans to offer more retail space that she can lease are in the works as well.

“There could be opportunities for more diverse community here,” Wood said.

The Jimtown Store goes back to 1893 when it first opened along Highway 128. It was later purchased and reopened by Carrie Brown and her late husband, John Werner, in 1991.

The general store helped transform the Alexander Valley into the Wine Country destination we know today with a variety of visitors from tourists looking for a quick bite between wine tastings to locals looking to hang out for a while.

But the last few years leading up to the store’s closure in 2019 were met with challenges.

First, there were the wildfires, and then as Brown told The Press Democrat in 2019, there was the challenge of finding and retaining employees. She said lack of local transportation and affordable housing in the area was something the Jimtown Store colleagues and employees grappled with.

In her announcement on the Jimtown website, Brown said she wanted to find someone “who would like to create the next vision for this iconic place.”

“I wanted to find someone who respected the legacy and would have the vision to take this landmark into the next chapter and embrace the community,” Brown said Monday morning . “I’m so grateful that Michelle is willing to be the steward of Jimtown.”

Brown said the Jimtown Store served the greater Healdsburg and Alexander Valley community for decades with visitors coming from around the world “wanting to experience something authentic.”

Aside from community members and tourists, it was also not uncommon to see a handful of cyclists stopping by the shop looking to refuel energy on a long ride.

That’s how Wood, who is a cyclist herself, discovered her love for the general store. She said even after it closed, cyclists would still stop by and sit on the rocking chairs at the front of the store. When she reopens, Wood hopes to also provide more outdoor seating for them as well.

“i’m going to make sure that cyclists have their home too, they miss it,” Wood said. “And that’s just it, it’s going to be a place for all the community to gather.”

