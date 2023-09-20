Judy Deniz makes partner at Linkenheimer accounting firm in Santa Rosa

Linkenheimer LLP has made Judy Deniz, CPA, a partner, the Santa Rosa accounting firm announced

Deniz has more than 15 years of experience in public accounting and came to the firm in 2013, serving clients in various industries including manufacturing, real estate, food and beverage as well as hospitality.

Deniz is a homegrown contributor to the accounting arena, having graduated from Sonoma State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.

As for the extracurricular, Deniz is a member of the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati. And when she’s not crunching numbers, Deniz enjoys camping.