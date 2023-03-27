Jurors in Rancho Gordo discrimination case award plaintiff over a quarter-million dollars in damages

Jurors in a trial for a wrongful termination and discrimination lawsuit filed against Napa heirloom bean company Rancho Gordo has awarded plaintiff Martha Martinez about $252,000 in damages.

Martinez, a former shipping clerk who was placed at the company by a temporary staffing agency, alleged in her 2021 lawsuit that Rancho Gordo discriminated against her on the basis of race, sex and pregnancy. The lawsuit also accuses the company of wrongful termination and retaliation.

The award included $15,566 in past earnings; $86,400 in future medical expenses; $75,000 in past emotional distress; and $75,000 in future emotional distress, according to court documents.

The jurors agreed that Martinez's pregnancy was a substantial motivating reason for Rancho Gordo to end her assignment and not hire her for future assignments, and that her complaint that they had fired because of the pregnancy was a substantial reason for its refusal to rehire her.

The jurors did not agree that Martinez's national origin — El Salvador — was a substantial reason for the end of her assignment.

According to the complaint, Martinez worked at the company from November 2019 to February 2020. She learned she was pregnant in February 2020 and told people at the company; the company contended that she didn't tell managers.

A few days later, Martinez told a manager that she couldn't come into work because of a family emergency. The manager told her the company wouldn't need her anymore because business had slowed after the holiday season, according to the complaint.

Then, a few more days later, Martinez requested a meeting about the reason for her termination, and informed the manager she believed that she was wrongly terminated because of her pregnancy, the complaint states. The manager claimed she wasn't aware of the pregnancy, and the company, in court records, has stated that no one involved in the decision to fire Martinez was aware she was pregnant.

But, complaint alleged, that the Rancho Gordo explanation for Martinez's dismissal was a "false, pre-textual reason masking a discriminatory motive."