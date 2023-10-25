Kaiser Permanente named California’s highest-rated health plan

Here are the overall ratings for health plans that participate in the state’s exchange:

Kaiser Permanente has been named the highest rated health plan in the state for overall quality and is also rated highest by members for care and service experience, according to the health plan ratings for 2024 by Covered California —the state's health insurance marketplace under the Affordable Care Act.

Kaiser Permanente Northern California, combined with Kaiser Permanente Southern California, earned 5 stars, the highest possible rating for Covered California's "Overall Quality" rating. The health plan was compared to approximately 200 plans nationwide, and Kaiser Permanente's 5-star plan scored among the top plans in the country.

"Kaiser Permanente is a national leader in providing our members and patients with high-quality, compassionate care and service," said Carrie Owen Plietz, FACHE, president of Kaiser Permanente's Northern California region. "We take great pride in knowing that our own members and patients rated their experiences with Kaiser Permanente 5 stars —the highest of any health plan in the state."

In addition to achieving a 5-star "Overall Quality" rating for quality, Kaiser Permanente received 5 stars for "Members' Care Experience," which is based on patient surveys asking about their recent experiences when visiting the doctor and getting medical care.

"Our physicians and staff are committed to delivering exceptional clinical care and world-class service to improve and maintain the health and well-being of our members and patients," said Maria Ansari, MD, FACC, CEO and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group. "We keep our patient's needs at the forefront of every decision, and our highly skilled physicians and care teams work collaboratively to consistently provide our patients with the personalized care they deserve.