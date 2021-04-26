Subscribe

Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa inpatient pharmacy director wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 26, 2021, 8:10AM

Emily Peterson

34

Inpatient Pharmacy Director

Kaiser Foundation Hospital Santa Rosa

401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa 95403

707-393-4652

healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/northern-california

Read other profiles of North Bay Business Journal’s 2021 Forty Under 40 Awards winners.

Responsibilities with your company: Oversee Hospital Pharmacy operations and our Ambulatory Surgery Center pharmacy. Hold Pharmacist in Charge designation and am responsible for oversight of sterile compounding licenses and practices that take place within the hospital and ambulatory surgery.

Responsible for regulatory compliance with California Department of Public Health (CDPH); The Joint Commission (TJC; The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); and California State Board of Pharmacy (CA BOP). Lead out Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee for the Kaiser Santa Rosa Medical Center and co-chair the Medication Safety Committee. Partner with all other departments throughout the hospital (physicians, nurses, engineering, environmental services, safety, respiratory therapy, etc) to facilitate meaningful improvements which support safe, high quality, and affordable medication delivery to our patients.

Accountable for hospital pharmacy budget including FTE management and medication budget, manage and develop clinical activities including Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, Transitional Care Pharmacy, and clinical protocols which support advancement of pharmacists and technicians in their areas of expertise.

Evaluate quality and efficacy of these programs reporting to local and regional executives. Lead out performance improvement projects partnering with my team in the Inpatient Pharmacy as well as external departments which promote quality, efficiency, safety, and affordability within our systems.

I also participate in other local and regional projects including Pharmacy Medication Safety Coordinator, Infection Control Committee, quality and performance improvement groups, as well as business case development and strategy for innovative opportunities in the sterile compounding arena.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

Innovative strategist, respected leader in my community and within my organization locally and nationally, who's expertise is frequently sought out by other professional leaders.

Years with company: 9

Length of time in current position: 3

Number of companywide employees: 304,515

Number who report to you: 37

Greatest professional accomplishment: Leading my team through the unprecedented challenges and unknowns of COVID 19 and for my work with procuring and rolling out the utilization of Remdesivir in our hospital (under FDA Emergency Use Authorization) in collaboration with county health officials and our Infectious Disease physicians.

With so many unknowns and the fear associated with COVID-19 especially in the health care setting, it required strong communication and leadership to facilitate a landscape for open and ongoing dialogue with the team and hour by hour evolutionary learning and change management in order to continue to provide high quality pharmaceutical services to our hospitalized patients.

Greatest professional challenge:

1. COVID 19 pandemic in which I was trying to maintain solid foundation of our pharmacy team, protect our employees, plan for worst case scenario surge, source adequate supply and alternative supply of critical medications, keep our patients safe, and maintain regulatory compliance.

2. Navigating the re-opening of the Kaiser Santa Rosa hospital after the 2017 fires. I've actively participated in evacuating the Kaiser Santa Rosa hospital twice now, 2017 and 2019 as well as the rigorous re-opening process.

Best advice received: If you give someone a fish, you'll feed them for a day. If you teach them how to fish, you'll feed them for a lifetime.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Being able to procure the first doses of Remdesivir for our patients. It was the first glimmer of hope for treatment during the pandemic and being at the forefront and going through that process is an event I will not forget.

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

In my professional life I have had to completely change the way I approach my work. Restrictions have changed processes in how the work is done and also the amount of work and competing priorities on a day to day basis.

Work has become more challenging with higher volume and increased acuity of our patients.

The greatest economic impact I believe is still to be seen as we work through recovery efforts. Right now, the focus has been on meeting every patient's needs to the best of our ability and providing vaccinations to the community as expeditiously as possible.

Personally, the biggest change has been being pregnant throughout the pandemic and having a newborn while juggling the needs of my career.

I've had to consciously allow myself the grace and acceptance that my health and the health of my family was also a top priority.

It was a conflicting struggle as I feel such a strong sense of responsibility and dedication to serving our community and meeting the needs of our patients.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

Though I'm a critical element to the success of my team and the rock that holds my family together, I have to give myself grace and acknowledge that resilience exists only when you pace yourself.

In order to pace yourself you cannot sprint the whole time, and must understand your own limitations; consciously allowing yourself an opportunity to take a break and breathe.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Kaiser Permanente's mission to improve the health of our members, communities, and employees is more important than ever before. COVID-19 has had a direct and enduring impact on our collective mental, physical, and emotional health.

In order to support our incredible care teams Kaiser Permanente offers a wide variety of resources and tools, including expanded telehealth access for mental health services; on-site and virtual Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Spiritual Care services for individuals and groups; digital self-care tools such as MyStrength, Calm, and Class Pass; Equity, Inclusion and Diversity education and resources for combatting stigma in the workplace; COVID relief pay; and COVID childcare grants for working parents.

Next professional goal: Pursue a degree in masters of Public Health

Education: Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) - UC San Francisco 2012; Bachelor of Science degree in cell and molecular biology, minor in chemistry – California State University Channel Islands 2008; Tomales High School - 2004

Hometown: Valley Ford

Community/nonprofit activities: Sonoma County Prevention Partnership - Opioid/RX Subcommittee Mendonoma Health Alliance - Narcan Education Program Redwood Community Healthcare Coalition - Opioid Safety Coalition Provided assistance to other local Hospitals with Fire Recovery and re-opening Provide mentorship to local high school and college students on career pathway opportunities

Mentor/admired businessperson: Sam Lee, PharmD., Kaiser Santa Rosa Area Pharmacy Leader

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

New-normal

Typical day at the office: Day starts around 4:30/5 a.m. checking and catching up on emails from home while my kids are asleep.

In the office by 8 a.m. to receive debrief of last 12 hours from nights and understand high priority challenges requiring prompt attention/resolution. Set daily priorities, accomplish as much as possible between meetings, wrap up loose ends at the office by 5 p.m. to pick up kids.

Catch up in the evening after dinner/kid's bedtime with my husband's business (Willowside Meats, LLC) and our ranch business (Moonlight Livestock Company).

Close out any urgent items from the day by 11 p.m. I am in the office 5 days/wk but on call 24/7 for my department. No two days are ever the same., which keeps my work exciting.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

Best: Many years still ahead to further develop in my career.

Worst: Having a young family (4 year old and 6 month old) and trying to maintain some sense of work-life balance

Best place to work outside of your office: On my ranch, with my family and our animals (horses, cows, sheep)

Hobbies: Horseback riding, fishing, gardening, hunting

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Pharmacist

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Making a positive impact in our community in regards to opioid and prescription drug abuse and prevention through community engagement and education.

First job: Basketball coach for youth summer camps

Social media you most use: None

Favorite book: “Navigating Chaos” by Jeff Boss

Favorite movie: “The Pursuit of Happyness” (yes, this is how the title is spelled)

Favorite App: Pinterest

Favorite after-work drink: Good Day: glass of locally produced red wine Not so Good Day: Dirty Martini

Last vacation: Lake Tahoe

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

How hard I work and for being a dedicated wife and mother on top of it all.

