Kaiser Permanente’s new Marin County medical offices put a variety of services under one roof

Kaiser Permanente’s San Rafael Medical Park Offices at 1650 Los Gamos Drive brings together staff members, a number of departments and specialty services from three buildings at the San Rafael Medical Center about 2 miles away.

With environmental stewardship top of mind, a decision was made to completely renovate and repurpose an existing three-story, 145,000-square-foot office building in Marin County instead of constructing a new one from the ground up.

“The main San Rafael Medical Center campus had become crowded with multiple providers sharing offices, and with exam rooms serving dual purposes,” according to Julie Wycoff, project manager with Kaiser Permanente’s National Facilities Services Capital Projects. “The refurbished facility, right-sized exam and procedure rooms, as well as provider offices for the comfort and convenience of patients and staff.”

Construction was completed on April 22 and the remodeled building opened July 27. it has 72 provider offices and 120 exam rooms. The planning process took five years from the entitlement phase to construction.

The project was completed on time at a total cost of $114 million, despite the challenges associated with completing construction during a pandemic.

“We now have two adult and family medical clinics, optometry and ophthalmology at the Vision Essentials optical center, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and a conference center. Members have onsite access to pharmacy, laboratory, rehabilitation therapies, imaging, endocrinology, health education, after hours care and a café under one roof,” Wycoff said.

In addition, there is a carefully curated showcase of artwork in a variety of mediums, from digital photography to laminated glass, many from local and regional artists.

This location is approximately 500 yards from the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and Lucas Valley Road. It has a three-story parking garage across the street with 668 parking spaces, a row of electric car chargers and bike racks and commuter showers for the 375 employees that work here.

The building has features such as all LED lighting, reclaimed water for irrigation as well as in the plumbing fixtures, and solar panels that provide 100% of the building’s electrical needs.