Key downtown Napa corner, long vacant, gets new owners

A key downtown Napa corner, long vacant, has new owners.

Jim Keller, a Napa developer, and Will Phelps, a member of the Joseph Phelps winery family, bought the parcel using two limited liability companies on Sept. 19.

The sold price, according to the amount of transfer tax paid at the county recorder's office, was $4,424,545.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.28562271534425&lat=38.29891650294007&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

A chance to buy a parcel at the "front door" of downtown was "too good to pass up," said Keller. "Nothing compares" to First and Main streets, he said.

The corner, at 1005 and 1025 First St., was formerly owned by the Bulgheroni family, which has businesses in Napa Valley and internationally.

Keller said he and Phelps had looked at the 7,129-square-foot property before. After the Napa developer Andrew Mazotti connected him with the Bulgheroni family, an agreement was made.

"It's arguably the best piece of land in downtown. I'm really excited that Jim and Will have purchased the property," said Mazotti, pointing to the new owners' status as longtime locals.

The parcel has been vacant since 2015. And while some might like to see that corner redeveloped right away, Keller said that's not likely the case.

Napa's city Planning Commission recently approved a third extension of the original two-year permit. That project was to include a four-story building totaling 28,180 square feet.

Even with that extension, "with building costs and interest rates being so high, that project doesn't make sense right now," said Keller.

He also wants an understanding of Napa County's plans for its building at 1127 First St. The redevelopment of the Carithers Building, home to various county offices, has been discussed by the city and county for several years.

"We probably won't make any moves until we understand what's going on there," said Keller. For now, "we're just going to let the dust settle."

Keller is an owner or partner in a number of other downtown properties, including the Young Building on Coombs Street, the West End on First Street, the Main Street Exchange building across from Kohl's, and the historic Franklin Station post office on Second Street, which closed after the 2014 earthquake.

The Napan has been trying to redevelop the former post office since he bought it in 2017. It remains vacant. During an interview on Wednesday, Keller said that there is some progress behind the scenes at the post office property, "but I'm not ready to talk about it."

What about Napans who might be concerned that under Keller's ownership, any redevelopment at First and Main would be similarly stalled?

"Everyone is going to have their own opinions," said Keller. "The reality is development is tough, and money is not cheap, and there are always obstacles. Things just have to work out and hopefully, they do. I want progress and that's the reason I'm buying (First and Main). But there's no guarantees."

Some might find that disappointing. Yet First and Main "wasn't going anywhere the way it was," noted Keller. "At least we're being proactive and looking to develop a plan as soon as something will pencil out."

Mazotti said the Bulgheroni family decided to sell because their original plans to move its Bounty Hunter wine bar and restaurant to a new building at that property changed. In 2019, they sold the Bounty Hunter to Diego Marcos Borrero. Bounty Hunter Rare Wine & Spirits remains at 975 First St.

As a result, "they didn't have much of a reason to keep it," Keller said. In addition, "the market is so tight right now, and margins are so slim, you really need a local group with boots on the ground" to best manage such a redevelopment.

"I think they were also smart enough to recognize that it didn't make as much sense for them anymore," Mazotti said.

The history of the First and Main property goes back decades. In 2013, the property was listed for sale for $2.5 million. Previously home to the Tuscany restaurant and the Shig Kita jewelry store, the building and land had been owned by the York and Davis families of Napa for many years.