Keysight Technologies Q2 earnings rise 38%

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $258 million, or $1.41 per share.

That was up from net income of $186 million, or 99 cents a share, for the Santa Rosa-based company from a year before. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $1.83 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, up 11% over 12 months. That also topping Street forecasts, as four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Keysight expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.74 to $1.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion for the fiscal third quarter.