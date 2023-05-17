Keysight Technologies reports 10% rise in fiscal Q2 earnings

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings increased 10% from a year before, while revenues for the Santa Rosa-based global test and measurement company were up 3%.

Net income for the quarter ended April 30 were $283 million, or $1.58 a share, compared with $258 million a year prior. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $2.12 per share.

The adjusted-earnings results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share, according to Assocated Press.

Quarterly revenue was $1.39 billion, up from $1.35 billion. That also beat Street forecasts, which averaged $1.38 from five analysts surveyed by Zacks, AP reported.

Investment analyst Mehdi Hosseini of Susquehanna asked on the Keysight webcast about the second-quarter results whether the uncertain economy will lead to different results than the company benefited from in 2017‒2019 leading up to the rollout of 5G (fifth-generation) high-speed wireless systems in smartphones and other devices.

“Even during this time, customers are not pulling back on their long-term priorities, especially with regard to keeping their competitiveness going. … I think that our focus as a company on R&D innovations — enabling customers to go go faster — definitely will put us in a good position to capitalize,“ said Satish Dhanasekaran, CEO, in a webcast with investment analysts.

Dhanasekaran noted some of these innovation areas. While the company is developing products for customer early research into 6G (sixth-generation) even higher-speed wireless, Keysight is working on test devices, software and services for Release 17 of the 5G, which is expected to expand the range and reduce power consumption of connected devices like smartwatches and sensors in freight trucks.

5G allows wireless data speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second, which would download a 4 gigabyte movie in 32 seconds. 6G is predicted to be as much as 100 times faster, a speed Keysight has touted helping a customer to reach in testing.

Keysight also is rolling out products for development of higher-speed wired data networks, such as 800-gigabit and 1 terabit Ethernet, something seen as key in further development of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

But the company’s Communications Solutions Group, which accounts for 45% of revenue, had a 3% quarterly decline in sales year over year, after experiencing double-digit growth in the previous second quarter.

For the past two fiscal quarters, Keysight has noted that clogged supply chains have begun to unwind for communications technology companies, and that has impacted sales this fiscal year.

Quarterly orders for the company as a whole were down 10% from a year ago.

Yet sales in the company’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group, making up a third of revenues, had record second-quarter orders, driven by demand in automotive and general electronics. The electronic group has been helping automotive tech companies develop electric-vehicle charging and autonomous-vehicle systems, as well as enjoying double-digit growth in computer-chip-related sales.

For the current quarter ending in July, Keysight expects earnings of $358 million, or $2 a share, to $368.7 million, or $2.06. Third-quarter revenue is forecast to be $1.37 billion‒$1.39 billion.