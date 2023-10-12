‘Kidprenuers’ set up shop in Napa: Children's Business Fair set for Saturday at clubhouse

Jewelry, cookies, churro cheesecake, lip balm, hair gel, sun catchers, and even dog walking and auto detailing.

This Saturday, some of Napa's youngest entrepreneurs will be offering all of the above, and more, at a Children's Business Fair.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.3014216&lat=38.3144947&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Dozens of kids will host a total of 50 booths at the fair, to be held at the clubhouse at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley at 1515 Pueblo Ave. in Napa, according to co-organizer Claudette Shatto.

The goal is to inspire young entrepreneurs and ignite community engagement, Shatto said.

The Children's Business Fair "is an opportunity for (youths) to learn to network, look people in the eye, shake hands" and promote their businesses, she said.

Those are some skills that young people don't regularly practice, especially in the Zoom and remote learning era, according to Shatto.

"I feel like we're always looking down at our phones," and as a result, "we've lost skills needed to make social connections," she said. "The art of business is making those social connections, and looking in the eyes and shaking hands."

And if these youths want to be entrepreneurs "and want to have a business, these are the skills necessary in selling."

"Kidprenuers" at the fair will range in age from 5 to 17, said Shatto. Prices for most items and services will range from about $1 to $30, with many under $10.

Being part of the business fair will help kids learn about "interpersonal relationships, connecting with people, and not being afraid to talk to grown-ups," said Shatto. "It's going to help them with their self-confidence to put yourself out there."

After all, "in life you've got to push yourself out of your comfort zone if you're going to be successful," she said. Even with the growing use of artificial intelligence, "human interaction is imperative in business. People buy from people."

Shatto, a professor at Napa Valley College, also teaches leadership and entrepreneurship to elementary school-age kids throughout Napa.

In addition, she volunteers as the executive producer of Bel Aire Park Elementary School's podcast run by fourth-graders. Her commitment to young minds earned her the Best Educator award in 2022, according to a news release.

Shatto said she is currently working on a children's book series focused on the entrepreneurial mindset to inspire the next generation.

Her son will be promoting his own small business at Saturday's fair. The name? Happy Kid Pet Sitting.

Emily Oberman is another co-organizer of the Napa Children's Business Fair. She is the founder of a Napa-based business called The Content Atelier, has a background in ghostwriting, and also teaches social media marketing at NVC.

She's "passionate about the power of authentic storytelling," as well as working with young entrepreneurs, said Oberman. In fact, her 8-year-old daughter is set to volunteer as an event-day coordinator, at the Napa fair.

"Rally behind these young entrepreneurs," said Shatto. "Come support these 'kidprenuers' by shopping at the fair."

Additional sponsors of the Children's Business Fair include NVC, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley, Blue Oak School, the Napa Valley Unified School District and the Young Professionals of Napa Valley, said the release.